Creative Planning Expands International Footprint With MASECO Acquisition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced that MASECO LLP (MASECO), an established RIA in London, England, will become part of the Creative Planning group, subject to regulatory approval. The acquisition will add 123 employees and over $5 billion in assets under management.

"We're thrilled to have MASECO join Creative Planning," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Their planning-led approach, client-first culture and expertise in integrating U.S., UK and offshore financial solutions align perfectly with Creative Planning's philosophy. This acquisition will extend our growing international footprint and expands our ability to deliver Creative Planning's integrated wealth management model to more clients around the world, providing a fully coordinated platform of financial planning, investment management, retirement and estate planning, trust and tax services, and family office solutions."

Founded in 2008 during the global financial crisis, MASECO was created to help internationally mobile families navigate the complexities of cross-border wealth management by creating tax-efficient investment solutions across the U.S. and UK, serving American families living abroad, with the ability to introduce clients to custodians located in the U.S., UK or offshore.

"MASECO was founded as a planning-led, highly tax-aware wealth management firm designed so that investment management and financial planning work seamlessly together with the aim of delivering superior outcomes for U.S. and internationally mobile clients," said MASECO Co-Founders and Managing Partners Josh Matthews and James Sellon in a joint statement.

"Creative Planning shares a similar philosophy, fiduciary culture, evidence-based approach to investing, and commitment to delivering a truly integrated wealth management experience for clients. By combining MASECO's cross-border expertise with Creative Planning's scale, technology and global capabilities, we believe we can not only continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect but also raise the standard of advice and broaden the range of services available to U.S. citizens and international families living outside the United States."

Spencer House Partners and Houlihan Lokey served as M&A advisors on the acquisition, and Paul Weiss and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer served as legal counsel.

This is Creative Planning's second international acquisition, following the acquisition of Switzerland-based Baseline Wealth Management Ltd. in January.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as business services and institutional money management. Creative Planning and its affiliates have approximately $700 billion in assets under management or advisement as of December 31, 2025. SageView Advisory Group, United Capital Financial Advisors and Baseline Wealth Management Ltd. are affiliates of Creative Planning.

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About MASECO

MASECO LLP is a highly recognized London-based wealth management firm managing over $5 billion in assets for more than 1,300 high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The firm specializes in advising U.S. citizens and international families and provides integrated cross-border financial planning and investment management designed to address the complex tax and regulatory needs of global clients.

SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC