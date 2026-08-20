CREMX Completes Latest Quarterly Repurchase Offer Following Three-Year Anniversary and Expanded Platform Access

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following CREMX's three-year anniversary in June and expanded availability through Envestnet UMA and SMArtX during the second quarter, Redwood Investment Management, LLC ("Redwood"), investment adviser to the Redwood Private Real Estate Debt Fund (Class I: CREMX) (the "Fund"), today announced the successful completion of CREMX's latest quarterly repurchase offer.

The latest offer, which had an Aug. 12, 2026, repurchase request deadline, resulted in the Fund repurchasing approximately 3.3% of the 5% redemption limit. All valid repurchase requests were fulfilled without proration.

Since inception, CREMX has made approximately $69.2 million in aggregate dividends to shareholders.

As of July 31, 2026, CREMX reported approximately $468.3 million in net assets, $1.92 billion in cumulative capital deployed into loans and $1.29 billion in loan principal repaid to the Fund. The portfolio consisted of 287 loans with an average loan-to-value ratio of 57.5% and an average loan maturity of 5.5 months. The Fund also reported no principal losses on its underlying portfolio loans since inception as of that date.

"CREMX was created to give financial advisors a more practical way to access private real estate debt within client portfolios," said Richard M. Duff, JD, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner at Redwood Investment Management. "As the Fund moves beyond its three-year anniversary, its cumulative shareholder dividends, loan repayment activity and continued execution of quarterly repurchase offers reflect the operating foundation supporting the strategy. We remain focused on disciplined underwriting, short-duration lending and seeking to preserve shareholder capital while providing attractive current income."

Expanded Access for Financial Advisors

During the second quarter of 2026, CREMX expanded its availability through Envestnet UMA and SMArtX, providing eligible financial advisors with additional ways to incorporate private real estate debt into unified managed accounts and model-based portfolios.

"Expanding CREMX's availability through Envestnet and SMArtX represents another important step in making private real estate debt easier for advisors to access and implement," Duff added. "Our objective is to provide the investment and operational structure advisors need to incorporate private real estate debt alongside traditional public-market investments."

Availability may vary by financial intermediary, advisory firm, custodian, program and account type. Inclusion on a platform does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of the Fund by Envestnet, SMArtX or any other platform provider.

About Redwood Investment Management

Redwood Investment Management brings institutional-grade investment processes to all individual investors through its RiskFirst® solutions. By prioritizing risk management, Redwood believes investment success naturally follows. These innovations include democratizing access to private debt secured by real estate with a single ticker symbol and offering turn-key asset allocation models that blend public and private investments. Redwood partners with financial advisors to deliver these solutions via Redwood mutual funds, LeaderShares® ETFs, and Engineered Risk-Budgeted Model portfolios. With no minimums, accreditation, or paperwork, investors gain access to short-duration, 1st lien secured real estate loans, making sophisticated investing available to all. Learn more at redwoodim.com.

Important disclosure information

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Redwood Private Real Estate Debt Fund. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at redwoodmutualfunds.com or by calling 1-888-570-0805. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

This fund is an interval closed-end fund. The Fund is an appropriate investment only for those investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk and do not require a liquid investment. The Fund does not intend to list the Shares on any securities exchange and the Fund does not expect a secondary market in the Shares to develop. Because you will be unable to sell your Shares or have them repurchased immediately, you will find it difficult to reduce your exposure on a timely basis during a market downturn. All or a portion of an annual distribution may consist solely of a return of capital (i.e., from your original investment) and not a return of net investment income. The Fund has limited operating history and the shares have no history of public trading. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act. As a result, it can invest a greater portion of its assets in obligations of a single issuer than a "diversified" fund. The Fund may therefore be more susceptible than a diversified fund to being adversely affected by a single corporate, economic, political or regulatory occurrence. Although the Fund does not intend to invest in companies for the purpose of effecting change or influencing or controlling management itself, the Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have potential for capital appreciation resulting from such changes. The Adviser's evaluation of companies may prove incorrect, or the efforts which they invest may not be successful, or even if successful, may have unintended affects or cause the Fund's investment to lose value. The Redwood Private Real Estate Debt Fund is distributed by PINE Distributors LLC, which is not affiliated with Redwood Investment Management, LLC.

REDWD-5849005-08/26

Media Contact

Princess Gatela

VP Marketing

Redwood Investment Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Redwood Investment Management