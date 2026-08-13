CRESCENT ANNOUNCES REID GOETZ TO LEAD EXPANSION OF INDUSTRIAL PLATFORM

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is pleased to announce that Reid Goetz has joined the firm as Managing Director, Industrial. In this role, Goetz will lead Crescent's dedicated industrial investment and development platform, based out of Crescent's Fort Worth office.

Goetz brings more than 20 years of industrial real estate experience to Crescent. He joins the firm from Hillwood Properties, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Industrial Team Lead at AllianceTexas. During his tenure, Goetz played a leadership role in industrial development, leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, master planning, and strategic initiatives across one of the nation's premier industrial real estate platforms. In addition, Goetz was a key leader in the platform's data center strategy, including powered-land transactions, joint venture data center development, and mission-critical utility infrastructure planning initiatives. He has been directly involved in more than 26 million square feet of industrial transactions and helped oversee the delivery of more than 14 million square feet of new industrial development.

The addition of Goetz represents an important strategic expansion of Crescent's investment platform. Industrial real estate has become one of the most important and resilient property types in commercial real estate, benefiting from long-term trends including supply chain modernization, e-commerce growth, manufacturing reshoring, data center expansion, and population growth across Crescent's target markets. Crescent believes the sector is a natural extension of its long history of creating value through development, investment, and operations across multiple property types.

"Industrial is a natural and compelling extension of Crescent's platform," said Conrad Suszynski, Chief Executive Officer. "We have long believed that Crescent's development expertise, investment discipline, operating capabilities, and market relationships position us well to pursue opportunities in the industrial sector. Reid Goetz brings the experience, judgment, and relationships needed to help us execute that strategy in a thoughtful and meaningful way."

"Crescent has always grown by attracting exceptional talent and expanding into areas where we believe we can create long-term value," said Christopher Goff, Senior Managing Director. "Reid is a proven industrial real estate leader with deep market knowledge and a strong track record across development, leasing, investment, and strategic execution. His addition strengthens our team and creates an exciting opportunity to expand Crescent's capabilities on behalf of our investors and partners."

"Reid Goetz's experience at AllianceTexas gives him a unique perspective on large-scale industrial development, tenant relationships, infrastructure planning, and long-term value creation," said Andrew Lombardi, Senior Managing Director. "As we continue to grow and evolve our business, adding a leader of Reid's caliber is an important step in building a best-in-class industrial platform that complements Crescent's existing strengths."

"I am excited to join Crescent and help lead the firm's expansion into the industrial sector," said Reid Goetz. "Crescent has an outstanding reputation as an investor, developer, and operator, and I believe the firm is well positioned to build a differentiated industrial platform. I look forward to working with the entire Crescent team as we pursue opportunities in this increasingly dynamic and critically important asset class."

Crescent's industrial initiative will build upon the firm's existing strengths and relationships by establishing a dedicated industrial investment and development platform focused on long-term demand drivers and opportunities for growth on behalf of Crescent's investors and partners. Goetz's extensive experience, strategic perspective, and strong market relationships make him uniquely qualified to help lead that effort.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A, creative office and life sciences, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

SOURCE Crescent Real Estate