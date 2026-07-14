CRESCENT ANNOUNCES TWO OFFICER PROMOTIONS

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is pleased to announce the promotion of two key members of its corporate team. Both Tiffany Payan and Anne Mahaffey will be stepping into new roles with greater responsibility. These promotions recognize their outstanding contributions to Crescent, their commitment to excellence, and their growing leadership within the organization.

Senior Vice President, Finance and Compliance – Tiffany Payan

Tiffany Payan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance and Compliance. Since joining Crescent in 2016, Payan has become a trusted leader within the firm's finance organization, playing an integral role in financial reporting, fund operations, regulatory compliance, and investor support. Her technical expertise, thoughtful leadership, and commitment to excellence have made her an invaluable resource across the organization. In her expanded role, Payan will oversee Crescent's compliance platform and will step into the role of Chief Compliance Officer. She will also provide leadership and oversight for quarterly reporting, tax compliance, valuation and return modeling initiatives, limited partner reporting processes, and complex investor-related inquiries. Her broad understanding of Crescent's investment platforms and operations uniquely positions her to help support the firm's continued growth and evolving business needs. Payan received her bachelor's degree and a master's degree of accounting from Texas Christian University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Vice President, Fund Controller – Anne Mahaffey

Anne Mahaffey has been promoted to Vice President, Fund Controller. Since joining Crescent in 2021, Mahaffey has established herself as a key leader within the firm's fund accounting and reporting functions. She has played a critical role in helping manage Crescent's fund audits, coordinating with third-party fund administrators, supporting investor reporting initiatives, and overseeing numerous aspects of the firm's fund operations. In her new role, Mahaffey will lead Crescent's fund accounting platform and continue expanding her responsibilities across fund reporting, audit coordination, fund administration, and investor-related initiatives. She will also be responsible for developing and managing the growing fund accounting team. Her strong technical capabilities, attention to detail, collaborative approach, and dedication to serving Crescent's investors have made her an indispensable member of the organization. Mahaffey received her bachelor's degree and a master's degree of finance from Texas A&M University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"These promotions recognize two exceptional professionals whose contributions have helped strengthen Crescent's finance and reporting platform," said Andrew Lombardi, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. "Tiffany and Anne have consistently demonstrated leadership, expertise, and a commitment to excellence. Their growth within the organization reflects both their individual accomplishments and our commitment to developing talent from within. We look forward to their continued contributions and leadership in the years ahead."

These promotions underscore Crescent's commitment to recognizing outstanding contributors and creating opportunities for future leaders to grow and advance within the organization.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A, creative office and life sciences, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

SOURCE Crescent Real Estate