Crescent Launches HEADLOCK™ Sledgehammer, Engineered to Prevent Head Break-Off and Withstand the Toughest Jobsite Conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent, a trusted name in professional hand tools, today announced the launch of its new HEADLOCK™ Sledgehammer, a breakthrough in heavy striking tools designed to solve one of the most critical jobsite needs: head separation from the handle.

Crescent HEADLOCK™ Sledgehammer

Across construction, demolition, and industrial applications, professionals face persistent issues with traditional sledgehammers, including weak head-to-handle connections, damage from overstrikes, and fatigue caused by vibration and shock. Crescent engineered the HEADLOCK™ Sledgehammer to directly address these challenges.

At the core of the innovation is Crescent's patent-pending HEADLOCK™ system, a fully encapsulated forged head with a multi-point locking mechanism that delivers a secure connection between the steel head, fiberglass core, and handle—eliminating the risk of head break-off.

"The number one frustration we heard from tradespeople was tool failure caused by head separation and overstrike damage," said Samantha Spak, Product Manager. "With HEADLOCK™, we've created a solution that not only enhances safety but also improves performance and durability on the job."

During internal overstrike testing, the HEADLOCK™ Sledgehammer significantly outperformed competitive offerings—withstanding up to 4,500 overstrike cycles, delivering as much as 18 times greater durability than leading alternatives.

The new line will be available in multiple sizes (8 lb., 10 lb., 12 lb., and 16 lb.) to meet varying jobsite needs, with U.S. MSRPs starting at $59.99. To learn more about this new product, explore our website here. Check it out for yourself at your nearest hardware or industrial supply store, or online at Amazon or Home Depot.com.

About Crescent® Tools

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools