Crescent Tools Wins Two Pro Tool Innovation Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Tools was awarded two Pro Tool Innovation Awards for the new SITERUNNER Folding Jobsite Cart and the 25' SHOCKFORCE Nite Eye™ Tape Measure. For over a decade, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards have showcased industry breakthrough products that change the game for tradesmen. The SITERUNNER Folding Jobsite Cart beat competition in the Rolling Jobsite Storage category and the 25' SHOCKFORCE won the Tape Measures & Rulers category.

Crescent SITERUNNER: Holds Where You Need It, Folds When You Don't

SITERUNNER is designed to keep all your tools and materials within arm's reach, enhancing efficiency on the jobsite. With an impressive 300 lb. weight capacity, it serves as a mobile workstation, allowing tradesmen to move seamlessly through the workspace while keeping everything organized. At the end of the day, it easily folds into your vehicle, for convenient storage between jobs.

The Crescent 25' SHOCKFORCE Nite Eye™ Tape Measure features a high-contrast tri-color blade for market leading visibility, in all light conditions. The new Stablewing blade shape provides 17ft of stable reach and reduced blade roll-over. Designed to survive tough conditions, the blade features a 3X clear coat and mylar coating on the first six inches, all housed in a 120ft drop tested, impact resistant case.

About Crescent® Tools

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com .

About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013 and are judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and trade media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO, and concrete fields as well as landscaping professionals, general contractors, mechanics, and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools, accessories, and products across a wide variety of industries and categories. Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com.

