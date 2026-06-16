Cresset Appoints Lucas Huizar as General Counsel

Huizar has more than 20 years of experience advising boards and executive teams at high-growth fintech and technology companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has appointed Lucas Huizar as Executive Managing Director, General Counsel. Huizar is a senior legal executive with more than 20 years of experience advising boards and executive teams at high-growth fintech and technology companies. He will be based out of Cresset's San Francisco office and will join the firm's Management Committee.

Lucas Huizar, Cresset

Huizar was most recently Head of Retirement, Legal for Gusto, Inc., where he led legal strategy, counsel, and compliance oversight for Gusto's retirement business. Previously, he served as General Counsel and Secretary for the fintech company, Guideline, Inc., where he was a member of the executive team responsible for all legal and regulatory strategy, risk management, regulatory, and compliance matters. Prior to that, he was General Counsel at the fintech firm CircleUp Network, Inc. and was responsible for the company's legal and compliance affairs.

"Lucas is a proven leader with deep legal expertise in enterprise risk management, regulatory strategy, and governance, and has extensive experience in scaling legal and compliance organizations in highly regulated environments. We could not be more thrilled to welcome him to Cresset," said Cresset CEO Susie Cranston.

"I am honored to join Cresset at such an exciting time in the firm's growth," Huizar added. "Cresset has built an exceptional reputation for delivering impactful, personalized advice and service to its clients, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to help drive the firm's continued expansion and long-term success."

Huizar earned a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Genetics from the University of California, Davis.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

*Cresset was recognized in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Barron's in September and determined using proprietary algorithms based on data covering July of prior year through June of award year.

*Cresset was recognized in Forbes Top RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Forbes in October based on data covering April of prior year through March of award year and determined using proprietary algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative data developed by SHOOK Research.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/.

Media Contact: Michael Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Cresset