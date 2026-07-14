Cresset Names Dheeraj Soni as Chief Technology Officer

Soni has nearly 30 years of leadership experience spanning wealth management, private banking, prime brokerage, asset management, institutional trading, and investment banking.

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that Dheeraj Soni has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Trading at Cresset and previously held senior technology leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Advisors and First Republic Bank. Soni has nearly 30 years of leadership experience spanning wealth management, private banking, prime brokerage, asset management, institutional trading, and investment banking.

Dheeraj Soni, Cresset

As CTO, Soni leads Cresset's technology organization and is responsible for advancing Cresset's technology strategy and infrastructure, while also overseeing the firm's trading platform, cybersecurity strategy and execution capabilities. Drawing on deep experience in multi-asset trading operations, portfolio implementation, and regulatory compliance, Soni's focus is on building scalable, secure, and technology-driven infrastructures.

"I am honored to lead such an incredible team and further solidify Cresset's reputation as an innovative technology leader in the wealth management space. A secure, scalable, and innovative technology platform is key to our success and allows us to provide our clients with the high level of service and bespoke solutions they've come to know from Cresset. I look forward to building on the foundation as we continue to grow," Soni said.

Prior to joining Cresset, Soni held several executive leadership roles at prominent financial institutions, including Chief Technology Officer of J.P. Morgan Advisors, where he led enterprise-wide trading modernization and platform integration initiatives. Previously, as Head of Wealth Management Technology at First Republic Bank, he spent more than a decade architecting and implementing end-to-end wealth management platforms that supported the firm's growth from $35 billion to more than $350 billion in assets.

"Soni is an incredible technology leader who has dedicated his career to creating technology and trading organizations that seamlessly balance innovation and operational excellence. He is exactly the type of leader our clients and team expect and deserve," said Cresset CEO Susie Cranston.

Soni holds an MBA in finance and completed an executive leadership degree from Wharton School of Business. He also holds multiple FINRA registrations, including Series 7, 24, 63 and 99. Beyond his professional achievements, Soni is deeply engaged in his community, serving as Chair of his local Boy Scouts troop. He lives in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife and is the proud father of twin sons.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes prominent American financial and business publications among the nation's top multi-family offices,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For a full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

Michael Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Cresset