Cresset Expands Santa Barbara Office with Hire of $600+ Million Advisor Cory Boggs

Boggs previously served as a Wealth Manager with Manchester Capital Management and brings more than 15 years of experience working with entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families of wealth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it is expanding its Santa Barbara office with the hire of Managing Director, Wealth Advisor Cory Boggs, CFA, CAIA, CFP®. Boggs brings more than 15 years of experience advising entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families of wealth on both public and private market investing strategies and wealth planning. Prior to joining Cresset, Boggs served as a Wealth Manager with Manchester Capital Management, where he managed $600+ million on behalf of clients and conducted investment research, provided financial guidance to clients, and managed client investment portfolios.

Cory Boggs, Cresset

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about helping entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families navigate the complexities that come with building and preserving significant wealth," Boggs said. "Cresset's integrated family office model, collaborative culture, and commitment to delivering highly personalized advice make it, from my perspective, an exceptional platform to serve clients with increasingly sophisticated needs. I'm excited to join such a talented team and look forward to helping expand Cresset's presence in Santa Barbara while delivering meaningful, long-term outcomes for the families we serve."

Previously, Boggs was an Assistant Vice President at City National Bank in Los Angeles, where he worked in the Private Bank as an Investment Analyst. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2016 and is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

"We are thrilled to welcome Cory to Cresset," said Cresset Chief Growth Officer Jessica Malkin. "He has built an outstanding reputation as a thoughtful advisor and trusted partner to entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families. His deep investment expertise, planning capabilities, and client-first approach make him an excellent addition to our growing Santa Barbara team, and we're excited about the value he'll bring to our clients and colleagues alike."

Boggs earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina with a concentration in Finance and Marketing. Outside the office, he enjoys spending time with his wife and children, going to the beach, playing tennis, and traveling.

Cresset's independent, employee- and client-owned multi-family office model integrates investment advisory, private markets access, trust services, tax strategy, family governance, and other family office capabilities to provide coordinated, long-term guidance. As families navigate liquidity events, concentrated positions, and generational wealth transfer, demand continues to grow for integrated advice that coordinates investment strategy, planning, and family office services under one aligned platform.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

Forbes Top RIA Firms (issued 10.2025). Based on data from April of the prior year through March of the award year. Rankings are determined by SHOOK Research using a proprietary methodology that considers qualitative and quantitative factors. Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms (issued 09.2025). Based on data from July of the prior year through June of the award year. Rankings are determined using a proprietary methodology that considers qualitative and quantitative factors. Cresset paid a licensing fee to use the Forbes and Barron's award logos.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For a full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

Michael Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Cresset