Cresset Expands to Boca Raton, Welcomes $4 Billion Advisory Team

Led by Michael Bober and Ed Ventrice, the team previously managed approximately $4 billion in client assets at UBS and has deep connections to the Boca Raton community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it is expanding to Boca Raton, Fla., with the addition of a 16-person advisory team led Michael Bober, and Ed Ventrice. The team previously managed approximately $4 billion in client assets for UBS. The team also includes Michael MacDonald, William "Billy" Marino, Sarah Ponczek, and Alex Santos.

Bober and Ventrice each bring more than three decades of experience advising corporate executives, business owners, high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, foundations and endowments, and professional athletes. Together with their team, they specialize in comprehensive wealth management, institutional consulting, business succession planning, and addressing the complex needs of families with significant wealth.

Prior to joining Cresset, Bober and Ventrice both served as Managing Directors with UBS Financial Services. Before transitioning to wealth management, each worked as a Certified Public Accountant with a national accounting firm. Their accounting backgrounds have helped shape the team's integrated approach to wealth management and its focus on delivering coordinated advice across every aspect of a client's financial life.

"We are excited to join Cresset and gain access to the breadth of resources and capabilities available through its independent, client- and employee-owned model. Cresset's family office approach closely aligns with how we have always believed wealth should be managed—with a comprehensive, long-term perspective that extends well beyond investment management," Ventrice said.

Cresset offers a comprehensive suite of family office services designed to address the interconnected needs of individuals and families with significant wealth. Its capabilities span investment management, private markets, tax preparation and planning, estate and trust services, business succession planning, property and casualty insurance advisory, and philanthropic planning for families, foundations, and endowments. Cresset also provides access to medical and travel concierge services through its expansive network, helping clients coordinate support across their financial and personal lives.

"Joining Cresset represents an exciting next chapter for our team and our clients. Cresset has built an exceptional platform around an integrated approach to wealth management, and we look forward to offering our clients those capabilities while continuing to provide the highly personal advice and service they expect," Bober said.

"We are also proud to continue serving the Boca Raton community we know so well and to build upon the relationships we have developed here over many years," Ventrice added.

Cresset's open-architecture, multi-custodial model provides clients with access to leading custodians. This flexibility, combined with Cresset's extensive wealth management and family office capabilities, allows advisory teams to deliver highly customized solutions based on each client's specific needs.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in South Florida to Boca Raton. Michael, Ed, and team have deep and longstanding relationships throughout the Boca Raton community, and we are honored to welcome them to Cresset and look forward to introducing more successful families to Cresset's comprehensive family office offerings," said Cresset CEO Susie Cranston.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here. Forbes Top RIA Firms (issued 10.2025). Based on data from April of the prior year through March of the award year. Rankings are determined by SHOOK Research using a proprietary methodology that considers qualitative and quantitative factors. Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms (issued 09.2025). Based on data from July of the prior year through June of the award year. Rankings are determined using a proprietary methodology that considers qualitative and quantitative factors. Cresset paid a licensing fee to use the Forbes and Barron's award logos.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For a full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

SOURCE Cresset