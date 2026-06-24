Crewchief Systems® Introduces AskCrewchief™ -- AI-backed Conversational Aircraft Intelligence

Crewchief GA subscribers can now ask plain-language questions about their aircraft or a managed fleet, including insights on airworthiness, scheduled maintenance, compliance, squawks, and more.

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crewchief Systems®, the leader in aircraft asset intelligence, today announced AskCrewchief™, an integrated AI capability that provides instant, plain-language answers about managed aircraft status within Crewchief GA and Crewchief MX.

With AskCrewchief, subscribers no longer need to dig through records to understand aircraft status. They can ask — via text or voice — which airworthiness directives apply, when the next inspection is due, or where an aircraft stands on compliance. For members managing multiple aircraft, AskCrewchief answers across the fleet, turning hours of bookwork into one interaction.

AskCrewchief advances the foundation Crewchief Systems has built. The platform already captures aircraft operations in real time, digitized paper records, and correlates with manufacturer and regulatory requirements. Recent additions, including telemetry integrations with Garmin® and Air Sync™, automated flight-log estimates via FlightAware®, and Crewchief Intelligence™ Reports, have deepened what members can act on. AskCrewchief makes that intelligence accessible in the most intuitive way: by asking.

"This is the latest step in how we strive to serve our members," said Aaron de Zafra, Co-Founder and CEO of Crewchief Systems. "From day one, our goal has been to give the aviation community clear, in-context answers when they need them. AskCrewchief takes everything our platform understands about an aircraft's service history and makes accessing it as natural as asking a question. It reflects how we operate — continuously adding value for our members."

AskCrewchief reflects Crewchief Systems' commitment to intuitive digital solutions for general aviation. The company's continuous development cycle keeps expanding the value that owners and operators rely on, without added cost or complexity.

AskCrewchief is available now to Crewchief GA subscribers on both mobile and web-based desktop platforms.

About Crewchief Systems®

Crewchief Systems is the leader in aircraft asset intelligence, uniting owners, pilots, mechanics, maintenance facilities, and fleet managers on a single platform. By capturing aircraft operations in real time and correlating them with maintenance records, manufacturer guidance, and regulatory requirements, Crewchief Systems delivers the safety, compliance, and management insight members need to operate confidently and protect aircraft value. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Mill Valley, California, Crewchief Systems continues to redefine how aircraft data is managed industry-wide.

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SOURCE Crewchief Systems