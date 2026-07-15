Crewchief Systems Integrates Flyparts.com, Enabling Direct Parts Ordering from Within the Maintenance Platform

MILL VALLEY, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crewchief Systems announces the integration of Flyparts.com into Crewchief MX, its maintenance management platform for aviation shops and MROs. Technicians and shop managers can now find and order parts from within an active work order, eliminating the need to leave the platform or manage procurement through outside tools. Crewchief is the first and only maintenance management platform to offer this capability.

With access to over 2 million parts through Flyparts' marketplace and integrated suppliers, technicians can search, locate, and order parts directly from an open work order. For shop teams managing scheduled inspections, squawks, or component replacements, this means parts get sourced quickly without workflow interruption or redundant admin work.

"No other maintenance management platform gives technicians the ability to order parts from inside a work order," said Aaron de Zafra, CEO at Crewchief Systems. "We built Crewchief MX to be the single place where shop teams manage every aspect of aircraft maintenance, and adding Flyparts makes that promise more complete."

"Integrating with Crewchief MX brings real-time parts availability and ordering directly into the technician's workflow," said John Gitts, COO & Co-Founder of Flyparts.com. "This eliminates friction between maintenance and procurement, reduces aircraft downtime, and ensures critical documentation like 8130s flows seamlessly into the maintenance record — all without leaving the platform."

The integration launches at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, July 20–26 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Attendees are invited to visit the Crewchief booth for a live preview.

About Crewchief Systems

Crewchief Systems provides modern aircraft asset intelligence that digitizes and unifies critical data for pilots, fleet operators, and maintenance professionals. The platform delivers real-time operations tracking, maintenance history, airworthiness compliance monitoring, and digital records management via secure mobile and web architecture. Crewchief partners with leading aviation organizations including Garmin, Epic Aircraft, FlightAware, and the EAA. For more information, visit www.crewchiefsystems.com.

About Flyparts.com

Flyparts is a leading aircraft parts supplier and online marketplace serving airlines, MROs, pilots, and aircraft owners worldwide. The Flyparts.com Marketplace connects buyers and sellers of new, overhauled, and serviceable parts, backed by 2 million-plus parts, an integrated supplier network, and 24/7 AOG support. Through the Crewchief MX integration, parts ordered from a work order include automatic upload of supporting documentation, such as 8130-3 forms. For more information, visit www.flyparts.com.

Media Contact:

Rick Bennett

[email protected]

800-242-4925

SOURCE Crewchief Systems