Crimson Vista's Founder Co-Authors Third Book

Cyberfiduciary: Navigating SEC Mandates for Cybersecurity is a concise, board-level guide for directors, executives, audit committees, and legal leaders navigating this new era of accountability.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Vista, Inc. announces the publication of Dr. Nielson's third book: Cyberfiduciary: Navigating SEC Mandates for Cybersecurity.

His latest book, co-authored with Cristina Dolan, directed at corporate boards and audit committees translates cyber risk into governance frameworks, disclosure-ready processes, and defensible oversight. Each of these relevant deliverables will help corporate boards protect enterprise value, investor trust, and regulatory credibility in an increasingly digital economy.

Cyberfiduciary: Navigating SEC Mandates for Cybersecurity by Cristina Dolan and Seth James Nielson, Ph.D.

"The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new rules require all publicly traded companies to report material cyber incidents within four business days and describe their risk management practices in annual reports. In essence, cybersecurity has graduated from an IT issue to a boardroom issue," said Dr. Nielson. "As we argue in the book, we have entered a new era where a board's fiduciary duty unmistakably includes understanding and overseeing digital risks; in a word, they must become Cyberfiduciaries."

"Much like SOX forced transparency in financial reporting, these new rules aim to restore investor trust in an era where a data breach can be as devastating to shareholders as financial fraud," said Cristina Dolan. "Already, we see the stakes rising: recent SEC enforcement actions have fined companies up to $4 million for inadequate disclosure, and CEOs have been forced to resign following publicized incidents."

Both the paperback and Kindle editions of Cyberfiduciary: Navigating SEC Mandates for Cybersecurity are currently available for purchase from Amazon.

Early Reviews Include:

"This book expertly conveys the challenges corporate directors face as cybersecurity threats evolve and pose increasingly material risks to I, their customers and their shareholders. More importantly it offers a clear path and actionable steps for directors, regardless of their technical experience, to provide expert oversight and meaningfully contribute to better outcomes." — David Hirsch, Former Chief of the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit (CACU) within the SEC's Division of Enforcement, Partner at McGuireWoods

"Cyberfiduciary isn't a cybersecurity manual — it's an accountability manifesto for digital leaderships. Dolan and Nielson effectively argue that cybersecurity is more fiduciary duty than technical punch-list. Bluntly, boards that can't govern digital risk aren't governing. Period." — Michael Schrage, Research Fellow at MIT Sloan School's Initiative on the Digital Economy and Board Advisor

About The Authors

Cristina Dolan

Cristina Dolan is a technology and cybersecurity executive who has served as an independent director on public company boards, including as audit committee chair and board-level cybersecurity and ESG expert. An MIT alumna, MIT Cybersecurity Fellow, and FBI InfraGard member, she advises directors and executives on cybersecurity governance.

Seth Nielson

Seth James Nielson, PhD, is the Founder and CEO of Crimson Vista, Inc., where he scales a 25-year career in software engineering and cybersecurity into strategic governance and forensic solutions. A former researcher at Johns Hopkins and current adjunct faculty at UT Austin, he has led over 100 forensic investigations and authored two other books on cryptography and cybersecurity.

About Crimson Vista

Founded by Dr. Seth Nielson in 2016, Crimson Vista, Inc. is a specialized engineering firm providing high-tech analysis, integration, and support especially in critical areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and wireless communication. After more than a decade of broad industry practice in cybersecurity, Dr Nielson's goal in launching Crimson Vista was to bridge security gaps in an industry driven by technology silos and over-specialization. The firm's focus is on multi-domain solutions that factor in business objectives, legal and regulatory considerations, advanced technologies as well as human psychology. The team at Crimson Vista has experience working in academia, government, commercial businesses, and non-profits. Successful projects have been developed for start-ups, SMBs, and Fortune 100 companies. For additional information, please visit: www.crimsonvista.com.

SOURCE Crimson Vista, Inc