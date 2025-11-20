Crimson Vista, Inc. Partners with PointerTech - IT Solutions

Partnership Will Integrate Vista Tier-XSM Capabilities into PointerTech's MSP Service Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Vista, Inc., a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity/IT engineering services today announced its partnership with PointerTech-IT Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive IT services and strategic solutions in the greater New York City area. PointerTech-IT Solutions will integrate Crimson Vista's Vista Tier-XSM into their Security and Protection service offering.

Integrating Crimson Vista's Vista Tier-XSM into PointerTech – IT Solutions comprehensive service offering will help them develop specialized security solutions for their current and future clients. Vista Tier-XSM functionality allows for a scalable tiered level of security services that can be designed to meet the customer's needs.

"We are extremely impressed with PointerTech's customer-first approach and their attention to detail, which are the kinds of partners that we love to work with," said Dr. Seth Nielson, Founder and CEO at Crimson Vista. "By combining the capabilities of Vista Tier-XSM security packages with PointerTech's well-provisioned, well-managed MSP offerings, we can collaboratively build and maintain much stronger and more mature security postures for PointerTech's clients."

"A common issue we see is that organizations think they're covered because they have an MSP, but the security coverage only goes so far. When a serious incident happens, they discover their provider doesn't have the reach or expertise to properly investigate, design controls, and guide remediation—so a third party has to be pulled-in under pressure," said Yonatan Yekutiel, CEO at PointerTech – IT Solutions. "Our partnership with Crimson Vista and the use of Vista Tier-XSM is our answer to that problem. Together, we're giving clients full lifecycle security: from day-to-day management to expert assessment, architecture, and incident support under one roof."

About Crimson Vista, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Seth Nielson in 2016, Crimson Vista, Inc. is a specialized engineering firm providing high-tech analysis, integration, and support especially in critical areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and wireless communication. After more than a decade of broad industry practice in cybersecurity, Dr Nielson's goal in launching Crimson Vista was to bridge security gaps in an industry driven by technology silos and over-specialization. The firm's focus is on multi-domain solutions that factor in business objectives, legal and regulatory considerations, advanced technologies as well as human psychology. The team at Crimson Vista has experience working in academia, government, commercial businesses, and non-profits. Successful projects have been developed for start-ups, SMBs, and Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at: www.crimsonvista.com .

About PointerTech – IT Solutions

PointerTech – IT Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive IT services and strategic solutions to commercial clients including cybersecurity, cloud services, IT consulting, and managed IT services. Their goal is to help businesses achieve growth and efficiency by aligning technology with business goals through a partnership approach, delivering proactive and standardized solutions. Learn more at: www.pointertechit.com.

SOURCE Crimson Vista, Inc