Criteo (CRTO) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Criteo shares sold off on August 5, 2026 after second-quarter revenue came in at $428 million -- an 11% year-over-year decline -- with net income down 49% to $12 million. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of CRTO investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) investors absorbed a sharp decline on August 5, 2026, when the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $428 million, down 11% from the prior year, and net income of $12 million, down 49%. Shareholders who lost money on CRTO are encouraged to submit their loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The quarter's other reported figures: adjusted EBITDA of $73 million, down 18% year over year, and Contribution ex-TAC of $255 million. Alongside the results, Criteo issued a soft third-quarter outlook.

The same August 5, 2026 announcement disclosed a change at the top of the finance organization. Chief Strategy Officer Connor McGogney was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective August 10, 2026, succeeding Sarah Glickman after a six-year tenure. Glickman is to remain a senior adviser through September 30, 2026. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations at Criteo.

Investors who purchased Criteo shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to request a free case evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CRTO Investigation

Q: How much did CRTO stock drop? A: Criteo shares fell sharply on August 5, 2026 after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $428 million, an 11% year-over-year decline, and net income of $12 million, a 49% decline. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek a recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CRTO investigation? A: Investors who purchased CRTO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the CRTO investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased CRTO securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do CRTO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CRTO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CRTO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP