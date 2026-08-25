CRITEO TO PRESENT AT THE CITI 2026 GLOBAL TMT CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 8, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced that Michael Komasinski, CEO, will present at the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 3:15 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Public Relations

Amanda Echavarri, [email protected]

SOURCE Criteo Corp