Criteria Corp Expands Talent Signal Platform with Predictive Interviewing for the AI Era

New solutions help companies move beyond resumes and gut feel with trusted talent signals, science-backed interviews and explainable AI

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteria Corp, the company helping organizations move beyond resumes with trusted talent signals and explainable AI, today announced a major expansion of its Predictive Interviewing suite with the launch of Real-Time Video Interviewing and AI Interview Agent.

Hiring has entered a new era. As generative AI makes resumes and applications easier to optimize than ever, organizations are filtering through more candidates, more polished profiles and growing uncertainty about what hiring signals actually reveal. At the same time, interviews remain one of the most important and least standardized parts of hiring, often fragmented across interview guides, video tools, note-taking apps and inconsistent evaluation practices.

Criteria's expanded Predictive Interviewing suite is designed to transform interviews from fragmented, resource-heavy conversations into structured, scalable talent signals. Grounded in industrial-organizational psychology and supported by explainable AI, Predictive Interviewing helps hiring teams evaluate candidates more consistently, capture better insights and make more confident decisions while keeping human judgement at the center.

Real-Time Video Interviewing transforms live interviews into structured talent evaluations. The solution brings interview guidance, AI-supported note capture, scoring support and post-interview insights into one workflow, helping interviewers stay focused on the candidate while improving consistency and reducing administrative burden.

AI Interview Agent helps organizations deliver structured, standardized early-stage interviews at scale. Designed to manage interview flow across voice, text and video, the agent captures, structures and evaluates candidates responses for human review, giving recruiters more consistent insights while ensuring hiring decisions remain in human hands.

"AI has changed hiring forever. Resumes are easier to generate, applications are easier to optimize and companies are under more pressure than ever to identify real capability," said Josh Millet, co-founder and CEO of Criteria Corp. "The future of hiring won't be built on resumes or gut feel. It will be built on trusted talent signals that are science-backed, explainable and guided by human judgement. That's what Criteria is delivering with Predictive Interviewing."

Predictive Interviewing is part of Criteria's broader Talent Signal Platform, which brings together assessments, interviewing, explainable AI and post-hire development to give organizations a more complete view of talent from application through the first year on the job.

All of Criteria's AI products have achieved ISO 42001 certification, the world's first international standard for AI management systems, reaffirming the company's commitment to responsible, transparent and accountable AI.

About Criteria Corp

Criteria Corp is a talent signal platform that helps organizations go beyond the resume to reveal the real potential behind every candidate. Powered by science-backed assessments and explainable AI, Criteria Corp delivers better signals across the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring and interviewing to post-hire development, enabling companies to make smarter, fairer talent decisions. Backed by 20+ years of innovation, 80+ million tests administered, Criteria Corp delivers better hiring signals that are evidence-based, explainable, and built to reduce bias. More than 4,000 customers across 60 countries trust Criteria Corp to improve hiring outcomes, boost performance, and maximize talent ROI.

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SOURCE Criteria Corp