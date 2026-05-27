New Research: Employers Lose Confidence in Resumes as a Hiring Signal as AI-Generated Applications Surge

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteria Corp, in partnership with Lighthouse Research & Advisory, today released new research revealing a growing contradiction in modern hiring: employers no longer trust resumes, but they still rely on them to make decisions. "Employer Confidence in Resumes Falls: Here's What They Are Doing Instead", based on a survey of nearly 1,000 hiring leaders, shows that while only one-third of employers are highly confident that resumes reflect a candidate's true abilities, two-thirds still use them as the first step in screening, creating a widening gap between how hiring decisions are made and what employers actually believe.

The new study found that 92% of recruitment leaders believe AI-generated resumes are now commonplace and overreliance on resumes is leading to costly mistakes. In fact, about two-thirds (64%) of employers say they have hired someone who misrepresented their skills on a resume, and 39% say it has happened multiple times. Other key findings from the study by Criteria Corp and Lighthouse Research & Advisory Group include:

Only one-third of employers say they are 'very confident' resumes accurately represent a candidate's true skills and experiences today, yet 2 in 3 employers use a resume screen (human or AI) as the first step in their screening process.

Companies that report resumes are the primary hiring decision driver are 35% more likely to say they've made a bad hire.

Only 2% of employers say the resume remains their most trusted signal.

"AI has exposed the resume for what it has always been: a limited, one-dimensional snapshot of a candidate," said Josh Millet, CEO and Co-founder of Criteria Corp. "This new research proves that the shift toward science-based, objective talent signals is no longer optional for hiring leaders; it's a survival mandate. Organizations must act now or risk losing top-tier candidates who are being overlooked by outdated systems."

"The findings point to a clear shift underway: organizations are beginning to move away from evaluating candidates based on self-reported experience and toward assessing demonstrated ability through structured interviews, assessments, and work simulations," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer of Lighthouse Research and Advisory. "Those that make the shift earlier are better positioned to improve hiring accuracy, reduce risk, and identify top talent in an increasingly AI-driven market."

"Employer Confidence in Resumes Falls: Here's What They Are Doing Instead"' findings are based on a survey of 998 employers as well as in-depth interviews with dozens of hiring leaders and recruiters. The respondent pool was diverse, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises with over 10,000 employees, representing industries including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and more.

To download/read the full "Employer Confidence in Resumes Falls: Here's What They Are Doing Instead" research study, visit www.criteriacorp.com/research/2026-lighthouse-research-report.

About Criteria Corp

Criteria Corp is a talent signal platform that helps organizations go beyond the resume to reveal the real potential behind every candidate. Powered by science-backed assessments and explainable AI, Criteria Corp delivers better signals across the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring and interviewing to post-hire development, enabling companies to make smarter, fairer talent decisions. Backed by 20+ years of innovation, 80+ million tests administered, Criteria Corp delivers better hiring signals that are evidence-based, explainable, and built to reduce bias. More than 4,000 customers across 60 countries trust Criteria Corp to improve hiring outcomes, boost performance, and maximize talent ROI.

About Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern analyst firm dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in talent, learning, and HR. By providing compelling research and actionable insights for business leaders, our team's mission is to navigate the rapidly changing field of human capital management to support today's talent and learning functions. Our advisory, research, content, events, HR Awards Program, and other offerings serve tens of thousands of employers across the globe every year.

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SOURCE Criteria Corp