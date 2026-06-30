Critical Response Group Acquires GXP OnScene®, Strengthening Operational Awareness for Responders Nationwide

CRG assumes ownership and development of the widely adopted mobile platform used by tens of thousands of responders and security professionals nationwide

HAMILTON, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Response Group (CRG), the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data and Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs), today announced the acquisition of the GXP OnScene® mobile application from BAE Systems. Effective June 30th, the platform will be rebranded as CRG OnScene™, with Critical Response Group assuming full ownership, development, support, and future innovation of the solution.

CRG OnScene™

For the past five years, CRG has served as the exclusive sales, implementation, and support partner for GXP OnScene, helping grow the platform to tens of thousands of users across the United States. The acquisition formalizes CRG's long-standing role in the platform's success and positions the company to accelerate development of what it believes is the industry's leading mobile application for situational awareness in the field.

CRG OnScene provides responders, incident commanders, security personnel, and operational teams with real-time situational awareness through a secure mobile platform. The application enables users to view critical location intelligence, coordinate resources, maintain operational visibility, and make more informed decisions during emergencies, planned events, and day-to-day operations. When paired with CRG's Collaborative Response Graphics, users gain immediate access to standardized, responder-focused mapping information designed to improve communication and coordination when every second matters.

"This acquisition represents a natural evolution of a platform that has already become an important part of how responders operate in the field," said Mike Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Response Group. "For years, our team has worked directly with customers to deploy, support, and improve OnScene. By bringing the platform fully under the CRG umbrella, we can move faster, respond more directly to user feedback, and invest aggressively in new capabilities that strengthen situational awareness and operational effectiveness."

The acquisition also advances CRG's broader mission of establishing a true common operating picture across public safety, security, and emergency management operations. As organizations continue to seek better ways to share information and coordinate resources during critical incidents, CRG believes the combination of trusted mapping data and real-time operational awareness is essential to improving outcomes.

"Our vision has always been larger than maps alone," Rodgers continued. "A common operating picture requires accurate location intelligence, accessible information, and operational awareness delivered to the people making decisions in real time. CRG OnScene is a critical component of that vision, and owning the platform allows us to better integrate our technologies, expand interoperability, and deliver a more seamless experience for our customers."

Existing customers will experience no disruption in service as part of the transition. Current users will continue to access the same trusted platform and support resources they rely on today, while benefiting from increased investment in product development, enhanced customer support, and an accelerated innovation roadmap.

The launch of CRG OnScene marks another milestone in Critical Response Group's commitment to providing responders, organizations, and technology partners with the tools needed to establish a shared understanding of an incident, improve coordination, and enhance operational decision-making.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data, helping organizations and emergency responders establish a common operating picture during emergencies and daily operations. Through Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs), CRG OnScene, and a growing ecosystem of technology integrations, CRG provides trusted location intelligence and situational awareness solutions that improve communication, coordination, and response outcomes across schools, healthcare facilities, government agencies, critical infrastructure, and commercial enterprises nationwide.

Media Contact

Michael Mehlhorn

Critical Response Group

[email protected]

www.crgplans.com

SOURCE Critical Response Group