Critical Response Group Selected by New Hampshire Department of Education to Deliver Statewide Critical Incident Mapping for Every Public School

The multi-year statewide initiative will equip every New Hampshire public school with accurate, accessible, GIS-enabled mapping data integrated into the systems schools and first responders already use.

HAMILTON, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Response Group, Inc. (CRG), the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data, today announced that it has been selected by the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) to deliver field-validated, GIS-enabled, and universally accessible mapping data for every public school across the Granite State.

Awarded through a competitive statewide procurement (RFP 2026-BSF 01), the multi-year engagement represents one of the most significant investments in school safety preparedness in New Hampshire's history. Through the initiative, CRG will produce standardized critical incident mapping data for every participating public school and place it directly in the hands of school administrators, dispatchers, law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies statewide — ensuring every responder operates from the same trusted information when seconds matter most.

"New Hampshire's leadership recognized that real preparedness starts with accurate, accessible data that responders can use the moment a crisis unfolds," said Mike Rodgers, Founder and CEO of Critical Response Group. "We are honored that the New Hampshire Department of Education selected CRG to support this mission, and we are committed to delivering mapping data that strengthens coordination and helps keep every student, teacher, and first responder in the state safer."

"Protecting the safety of New Hampshire's students, educators, and school communities is one of our highest priorities. This contract strengthens our ability to provide first responders with the accurate, real-time information they need to act quickly and effectively in an emergency. By improving coordination and response readiness, we're taking an important step toward protecting every child and every adult in our schools," said Commissioner Caitlin D. Davis of the New Hampshire Department of Education. "By supporting this work at the statewide level, we are also ensuring that every community has the same access to these critical tools."

Over the course of the engagement, CRG will conduct on-site walkthroughs of every participating school to verify floor plans, label critical features, and capture site-specific details for the highest level of accuracy. The resulting Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs®) combine verified floor plans, critical landmarks and features, high-resolution aerial imagery, and a gridded overlay into a single, intuitive format designed for real-world emergency response.

CRG's data-centric, system-agnostic approach is designed to integrate seamlessly into more than 100 public safety and school security platforms — including the 911 systems, GIS environments, and security technologies already in use across New Hampshire. Adoption requires no additional user licensing or integration fees, allowing every New Hampshire school district and public safety agency to access the data through the platforms they rely on every day.

Each district will also be invited to participate in tabletop training led by CRG's team of veteran practitioners — scenario-based exercises modeled on military special operations pre-mission rehearsals — to ensure educators, dispatchers, and first responders can use the maps confidently during an emergency.

The award builds on CRG's existing work in New Hampshire, where it has supported communities including Salem and Nashua, and on a national track record that includes mapping more than 30,000 K-12 schools across 46 states. With this selection, New Hampshire joins a growing roster of states that have made standardized critical incident mapping a foundation of school emergency preparedness.

"From the start, our goal has been to make accurate, actionable data universally available to those who need it most," Rodgers added. "When an emergency unfolds, educators and responders can't afford to wait. We're proud to bring that standard to every school in New Hampshire."

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. (CRG) is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data, producing field-validated, GIS-enabled solutions that enhance coordination and reduce response times during emergencies. CRGs are used nationwide by schools, hospitals, government agencies, and Fortune 500 campuses, and have supported major events including the Super Bowl, Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop, and the Indianapolis 500. Founded by U.S. Military Special Operations veterans, CRG has mapped more than 30,000 K-12 schools across 46 states and supported more than 22 statewide school mapping initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.crgplans.com or contact [email protected].

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Critical Response Group

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SOURCE Critical Response Group