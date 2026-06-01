Crocs, Inc. to Present at Baird's 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

News provided by

Crocs, Inc.

Jun 01, 2026, 11:32 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced that it will present at Baird's 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:40 AM ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Investor Contact:

Abigail Ritter, Crocs, Inc.

(302) 265-0922

[email protected]


PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Crocs, Inc. Publishes 2025 Comfort Report Detailing Updates on Purpose & Sustainability

Crocs, Inc. Publishes 2025 Comfort Report Detailing Updates on Purpose & Sustainability

Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today published its 2025 Comfort Report, a summary of updates and...
Crocs, Inc. Reports Better-Than-Expected First Quarter 2026 Results And Raises Full-Year Outlook

Crocs, Inc. Reports Better-Than-Expected First Quarter 2026 Results And Raises Full-Year Outlook

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its first quarter 2026 financial results. "We are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Fashion

Fashion

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics