Crogl Announces Its Sovereign AI SOC Agent Is Available as a Free Download

Security teams can now download, deploy, and begin AI-powered investigations in minutes; Crogl to showcase live investigations, partner presentations, and AI Summit session at Black Hat USA 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crogl, the secure AI for enterprise security, today announced its Enterprise AI SOC Agent is available as a free download. Security teams can deploy the platform in minutes, connect it to the security tools they already use, and immediately begin autonomous investigations. Crogl runs inside customers' own environments using their own data, under their own control, including on-premises and fully air-gapped deployments.

Crogl is an autonomous AI SOC agent that investigates alerts, hunts threats, documents every investigative step, and generates complete investigation reports. The platform works with customers' existing security tools and data without requiring schema normalization, proprietary data pipelines, or changes to existing workflows, while keeping analysts in control of every decision.

"The debate around AI for security operations shouldn't be settled by marketing. It should be settled by practitioners," said Monzy Merza, co-founder and CEO of Crogl. "The future of AI for security operations belongs to organizations that maintain control of their data and deployments, extend the security investments they've already made, and can scale AI with predictable economics."

What makes Crogl different

Sovereign by design. Crogl runs where your data lives, under your control. On-premises, in your cloud, or fully air-gapped. Your data never leaves your environment.

Crogl runs where your data lives, under your control. On-premises, in your cloud, or fully air-gapped. Your data never leaves your environment. Extensible architecture. Crogl connects to the security stack you already built. No rip-and-replace, no schema normalization, no proprietary pipeline between you and your own tools.

Crogl connects to the security stack you already built. No rip-and-replace, no schema normalization, no proprietary pipeline between you and your own tools. Predictable pricing, unlimited investigations. One price. Investigate as much as you need. No per- token metering and no consumption surprises.

The free download allows enterprises to deploy it in minutes, connect it to existing environments, automate investigations and threat hunts, and generate complete investigation reports without manual effort. Crogl is not for everyone. It is built for enterprises that want AI to work with their existing tools, on their own data, and under their control.

"I had Crogl installed and connected to my SIEM and VirusTotal in under 10 minutes, on my own," said Rick Rice, Principal Instructor, Splunk. "I asked it to summarize alerts and got accurate, detailed answers back immediately. When I asked for a VirusTotal report on the most common malicious file hash in my environment, it returned the report and guidance on how to contain it. Most things I test don't get that far in the first sitting. No marketing demo. No hand-holding. Just my environment. My data."

Crogl is deployed across enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure environments. These organizations require AI capabilities that operate within existing security architectures, including on-premises and fully air-gapped environments. Organizations use Crogl to reduce their cyber risk, accelerate security operations from detection to threat hunting, and lower cost of their security data infrastructure.

See Crogl at Black Hat USA 2026

Crogl will showcase its sovereign enterprise AI SOC agent at Black Hat USA 2026, where attendees can see live demonstrations, run autonomous investigations, and meet with the team at Booth BL-1 in the Escalator Lobby Lounge. Throughout the conference, Crogl and partners AWS, Cribl, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Reality Labs, ReversingLabs, and ZeroFox will present real-world approaches to modern security operations and AI-driven investigations. CEO Monzy Merza will also speak at the AI Summit at Black Hat on Tuesday, August 4, from 10:10 to 10:50 a.m. PDT alongside leaders from Sandia National Laboratories and HealthEquity to discuss the evolving role of AI in cybersecurity. To schedule a meeting or learn more, visit Crogl's Black Hat page.

Availability

Crogl is generally available today as a free download. For more information or to get started, visit https://www.crogl.com/download.

About Crogl

Crogl builds a secure AI for enterprise security. The company's agentic AI technology is designed to accelerate security analysts through operational decision making, with a neuro-symbolic product architecture. Crogl operates in highly constrained environments, including air gapped networks. Learn more at www.crogl.com.

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SOURCE Crogl