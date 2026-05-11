Crogl Launches First Free Enterprise-Grade AI SOC Platform, Giving Security Teams Instant Access During Breaches

New delivery model lets organizations download, deploy, and investigate threats in minutes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crogl , the secure AI for enterprise security, today announced the launch of the first enterprise-grade agentic system for enterprise security operations for free. This gives security teams immediate access to advanced investigation capabilities at no cost. The release marks a shift in how AI tools for security are consumed, removing procurement barriers, deployment time, and licensing restrictions. With Crogl's free offering, organizations can download the platform, connect to their environment, and begin investigations and threat hunts in minutes.

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"The community is drowning in AI hype. When an incident hits, no one has time for a procurement cycle," said Monzy Merza, co-founder and CEO of Crogl. "Now, analysts can bring Crogl's enterprise-grade AI agents to the fight. No friction, no strings attached."

Built for the Moment of Impact

The free version is designed for rapid deployment during active incidents, newly disclosed vulnerabilities, or internal investigations. Instead of evaluating tools or waiting on deployment, teams can download Crogl and start working immediately.

With Crogl, users can:

Deploy the platform in minutes

Connect and analyze data where it lives

Automate investigations and threat hunts

Generate reports and comment on tickets without manual effort

Crogl runs where the data runs: on-prem, in customer cloud, or fully air-gapped. Nothing leaves the environment. A single analyst can execute complex workflows compressing hours into minutes. Crogl's goal is to become the first place an analyst goes for security analysis.

The free version is a fully functional, single-user deployment of the platform. Crogl is designed for rapid setup, allowing teams to move from installation to active investigation in minutes. Allowing analysts to add and manage integrations themselves. The enterprise version builds on this foundation with capabilities required for larger organizations, including multi-user collaboration, single sign-on, role-based access control, dedicated on-boarding services, and advanced model management.

Availability

Crogl's private preview began May 11 starting with select teams. Followed by general availability coming soon. Join the waitlist at crogl.com/download .

About Crogl

Crogl builds a secure AI for enterprise security. The company's agentic AI technology is designed to accelerate security analysts through operational decision making, with a neuro-symbolic product architecture. Crogl operates in highly constrained environments, including air gapped networks. Learn more at crogl.com.

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SOURCE Crogl