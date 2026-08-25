CrossCountry Mortgage Completes Acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Transformational transaction creates a vertically integrated mortgage company, combining the nation's largest retail lender with the sixth-largest non-bank servicing portfolio and an established in-house servicing platform

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC. The transaction marks a significant milestone in CCM's evolution, substantially expanding its servicing scale and bringing servicing operations in-house.

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC. The acquisition significantly expands CCM's mortgage servicing portfolio while providing greater control over the customer relationship throughout the life of the loan.

"This transaction represents the next transformational step in the evolution of CrossCountry Mortgage," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "For more than 20 years, we've built CCM by investing in our people, technology and operations while staying focused on delivering for our customers. By combining the nation's leading retail mortgage franchise with a scaled servicing portfolio and RoundPoint's proven servicing capabilities, we're creating what we believe is a one-of-one mortgage company. We now have the ability to serve customers throughout the life of their loan — from origination and servicing through their next financing need. That creates a better experience for our customers, greater opportunities for retention and recapture, and a stronger, more durable business for the long term."

The acquisition significantly expands CCM's mortgage servicing portfolio while providing greater control over the customer relationship throughout the life of the loan. The addition of the Two Harbors portfolio also meaningfully expands CCM's customer base, creating additional opportunities to leverage its national retail origination franchise and consumer-direct capabilities to deepen relationships with existing borrowers. Bringing servicing operations in-house through RoundPoint's experienced team and established operating platform further integrates CCM's origination and servicing capabilities, enhancing customer retention and recapture opportunities across the combined platform.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's largest distributed retail mortgage lender and sixth-largest non-bank servicer, with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,100 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received numerous awards for its standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from the FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer for Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & Community Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage