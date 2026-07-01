CrossCountry Mortgage Military Veteran Originators Earn Recognition from Scotsman Guide

CLEVELAND, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, announced that 18 loan officers were named to the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Veteran Originators list — the most in company history and more than any other lender.

Among those recognized, Jason Smith and Patton Gade, both based in Scottsdale, Arizona, ranked number 3 and number 5, placing two CCM originators among the top five.

18 CrossCountry Mortgage loan officers were named to the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Veteran Originators list — the most in company history and more than any other lender. This year’s honorees reflect the important role Veteran loan officers play in helping individuals and families achieve homeownership as well as CCM’s year-round commitment to supporting the Military community.

"At CCM, we have deep respect for the men and women who serve our country, and we are proud to see our Veteran originators recognized for the leadership, discipline and commitment they bring to this industry," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "Their dedication to service continues to make an impact, and we are honored to have them on our team."

This year's honorees reflect the important role Veteran loan officers play in helping individuals and families achieve homeownership as well as CCM's year-round commitment to supporting the Military community. The company partners with organizations and initiatives dedicated to honoring Service Members, expanding opportunities for Military families and strengthening the communities they call home.

Most recently, CCM partnered with the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT) to host 150 Military families at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for an all-expenses-paid outing to enjoy all the Zoo has to offer.

CCM also sponsored the weight room aboard the USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and installed a Cleveland-themed mural in support of the ship's commissioning. The commissioning, held May 16, marked the first time in 250 years that a U.S. Navy warship was commissioned in the state of Ohio.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,000 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Community Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage