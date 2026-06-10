CrossCountry Mortgage Expands Chicago Presence with Addition of Industry Leaders Dan Gjeldum and John Noldan

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, welcomes mortgage industry veterans Dan Gjeldum and John Noldan, both serving as Executive Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Chicago, Illinois. Together, they bring more than five decades of experience, proven production success and a powerful presence in the Chicago market.

Dan Gjeldum, Executive Vice President of Mortgage Lending, CrossCountry Mortgage John Noldan, Executive Vice President of Mortgage Lending, CrossCountry Mortgage

"Dan and John have built high-producing businesses by putting clients, referral partners and team members first," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "Top performers want a company with vision, resources and a culture that empowers them to succeed. We're excited to welcome them to our team."

Gjeldum, who has been in the business for 29 years, and Noldan, with 25 years' experience, are recognized among the industry's top-performing originators. While the two leaders have merged operations, they'll continue running their businesses independently, maintaining the trusted relationships they've built. Both will continue originating loans while leveraging CCM's national platform to expand their market presence, recruit top talent and accelerate growth.

"We wanted to be part of an organization that's completely focused on being the best mortgage company in the business," said Gjeldum. "At this point in my career, the opportunity to build something new, continue growing and do it alongside an incredible team was extremely appealing. CCM provides the resources to make that happen."

"The mortgage industry continues to evolve, and it's important to align with an organization that's investing in the future," said Noldan. "CrossCountry Mortgage stood out because of its commitment to growth, innovation and supporting high-performing teams. We're excited to be part of that momentum."

The addition of Gjeldum, Noldan and their teams reinforces the company's reputation as a destination for high-performing mortgage professionals seeking a platform built for long-term success. As the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year (Public Record Data), CCM served more than 131,000 families in 2025 (Internal Record Data), financing 1 in every 33 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q1 2026 according to Fannie Mae).

Dan Gjeldum (NMLS #686529)

John Noldan (NMLS #193680)

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,000 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications and Community Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage