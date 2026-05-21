CrossCountry Mortgage Welcomes Top-Producing Loan Officer Raena Pinchuk and Team to Expand Presence in North Idaho

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, welcomes top-producing loan officer Raena Pinchuk as Sales Manager in the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Pacific Northwest markets.

"We're excited for Raena and her team to join CCM," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "Her track record of success, commitment to her clients and understanding of evolving market dynamics make her a strong addition to our team."

Top-producing loan officer Raena Pinchuk joins CrossCountry Mortgage as Sales Manager in North Idaho, bringing more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience and deep expertise in builder relationships, VA lending and government loan programs.

With more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience and recognition as one of the nation's top female loan officers, Pinchuk will continue originating loans while helping lead strategic growth efforts. Pinchuk has built a diversified business with a strong focus on builder relationships, VA and government lending, complex files that require proper structuring upfront and down payment assistance programs.

"Joining CrossCountry Mortgage positions our team for the future," said Pinchuk. "CCM's product suite, best-in-class platform and ability to keep more loans in-house allow us to create a more seamless experience for our clients and referral partners. In today's market, having the right tools and support behind you makes all the difference."

Beyond production, Pinchuk and her team are committed to giving back. They regularly support local schools, first responders and community organizations through events, sponsorships and charitable initiatives.

Founded in 2003, CCM has become a trusted destination for borrowers and top mortgage professionals alike, thanks to the company's culture centered around innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. The company's momentum continues to drive forward, earning recognition as the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year (Public Record Data) and financing 1 in every 33 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q1 2026 according to Fannie Mae).

Raena Pinchuk (NMLS #1488388)

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 9,000 employees operating over 1,000 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications and Community Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage