Croux Brings a 96% Show-Up Rate to Hospitality Staffing as It Expands to Seven Markets

The Birmingham-based technology company adds six cities – serving hotels, country clubs, stadiums, convention centers, and catering companies behind the biggest moments across America's Heartland.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Croux, the technology platform reinventing hospitality staffing, today announced expansion into six new markets: Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Green Bay, and Kohler. Founded in Birmingham, Croux now operates across seven cities.

Staffing is the industry's most persistent challenge; nearly two-thirds of U.S. hotels report ongoing staffing shortages. For decades, staffing agencies have treated it as a volume problem: supplying bodies to fill slots. When that fails, operators absorb the cost through last-minute scrambles and a compromised guest experience.

Croux is built on a different premise: staffing isn't a volume problem, it's a prediction problem. When an operator posts a shift, Croux's proprietary algorithm scores every available worker against the role in real time — weighing verified skills, experience, and reliability through Croux's proprietary Trust Score — and routes the shift to the worker most likely to show up and perform, not just the first available one. A process that takes agencies weeks resolves in hours.

Since launch, more than 47,000 workers have signed up on Croux, which has paid over $5 million across tens of thousands of shifts. The platform fills the average shift in four hours with a 96% show-up rate.

Today, Croux powers experiences from NFL and SEC game days to concerts and events at leading hotel brands and private clubs across America's Heartland.

"Behind every memorable event is a team that made it happen. For too long, the people best at this work were pushed out by schedules that didn't fit their lives — and the operators who needed them were left short," said Jennifer Ryan, CEO and Co-founder of Croux. "We built Croux to solve both at once: matching top talent to the shifts that fit their lives, and giving operators talent they can count on."

Backed by ownership groups of two NFL franchises, the company plans to continue expanding across the Southeast and Midwest this year.

About Croux

Croux is the technology platform reinventing hospitality staffing, connecting hotels, country clubs, stadiums, convention centers, and catering companies with vetted, on-demand workers. Operators post shifts in seconds, and Croux's proprietary, AI-powered matching engine fills them in hours with workers scored for skill, experience, and reliability through the Croux Trust Score. Learn more at www.croux.co.

SOURCE Croux