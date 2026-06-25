Croux Enters Florida, Bringing Its Hospitality Staffing Platform to Tampa, Orlando, and Miami

The technology company expands into one of the country's largest hospitality markets, launching in Tampa, Orlando, and Miami to start, serving hotels, resorts, stadiums, convention centers, event venues, and catering companies.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Croux, the technology platform reinventing hospitality staffing, today announced its expansion into Florida, with initial launches in Tampa, Orlando, and Miami. The move marks Croux's entry into one of the nation's largest hospitality economies, home to year-round tourism, major events, and a dense concentration of hotels, resorts, and venues.

Florida's hospitality sector runs on volume and unpredictability — winter high season, spring break, conference weeks, and game days that can each require hundreds of workers on short notice. These constant swings expose the limits of traditional staffing agencies, where filling roles can take weeks and reliability is far from guaranteed.

Croux approaches the problem differently. When an operator posts a shift, the company's proprietary algorithm scores every available worker against the role in real time — weighing verified skills, experience, and reliability through the Croux Trust Score — and routes it to the worker most likely to show up and perform. A process that takes agencies weeks resolves in hours, and the system improves with every shift it fills.

"I've spent enough time in hospitality to know the feeling of staring down a shift you can't fill. Florida operators live that at a scale most markets never see," said Stewart Price, Co-founder and COO of Croux. "We built Croux so they never have to scramble again — and I came here to make sure we earn their trust market by market, even as the technology does the heavy lifting."

The Florida launch adds to a growing national footprint that recently expanded across the Southeast and Midwest. Since launch, more than 47,000 workers have signed up on the platform, which maintains a 96% show-up rate and fills the average shift in four hours.

Croux plans to keep expanding wherever operators need it — in Florida and beyond — as demand grows.

About Croux

Croux is the technology platform reinventing hospitality staffing, connecting hotels, country clubs, stadiums, convention centers, and catering companies with vetted, on-demand workers. Operators post shifts in seconds, and Croux's proprietary, AI-powered matching engine fills them in hours with workers scored for skill, experience, and reliability through the Croux Trust Score. Learn more at www.croux.co.

SOURCE Croux