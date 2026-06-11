Crowe accelerates long-term growth trajectory with investment from KKR

Strategic partnership underscores Crowe's longstanding leadership as a premier accounting and consulting firm

Facilitates investments in talent, technology, and expanded capabilities while preserving independence, commitment to quality and core values

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP ("Crowe"), a leading public accounting and consulting firm, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced an agreement under which funds managed by KKR will make a significant equity investment in Crowe Advisory LLC, becoming its first institutional capital partner.

KKR's investment underscores its strong conviction in Crowe's differentiated platform, team and long-term growth potential. The investment will accelerate Crowe's existing business strategy, which is driving momentum across each of its service lines and a continued reputation for quality. It will also facilitate continued investments in talent, technology, and innovation, further enhancing the firm's capabilities and client service. Importantly, Crowe's strategy will remain rooted in its longstanding culture, core values, and commitment to delivering the highest quality client outcomes.

Founded over 80 years ago, Crowe is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the United States, established as a trusted advisor with long-standing client relationships. The firm provides audit, tax, advisory and consulting services to public and privately held companies with deep industry expertise across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and technology, among other sectors.

"At its core, this strategic partnership is about staying ahead of what our clients need and making sure we're equipped to deliver," said Crowe CEO Steven Strammello. "We have a strong strategy and real momentum, and this investment helps us take the next step. With KKR's support, we will invest even more deeply in our people, our capabilities, and the quality we're known for. We've built something special at Crowe over the past 80 years, and our culture and values will continue to define how we move forward."

"Crowe's distinct culture and outstanding talent have enabled it to build trusted client relationships and a reputation as an advisor of choice. We are excited to partner with the Crowe team to support its continued growth and investment in next-generation client capabilities, while staying true to its core values, independence, and client service," said Chris Harrington, Partner at KKR.

KKR is making its investment in Crowe Advisory LLC through its North America Fund XIV.

In connection with the investment, Crowe will reorganize its structure prior to closing. Upon closing, the newly formed Crowe Advisory LLC will provide all tax, advisory, and other non-attest services to clients. Crowe LLP will remain a licensed CPA firm and continue to provide all attest services, including audits and reviews. This alternative practice structure will support Crowe's continued growth while maintaining adherence to the regulatory framework required for attest services. Crowe Advisory LLC and Crowe LLP will continue serving clients worldwide as a leading member of the Crowe Global network.

The transaction is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

Harris Williams is serving as financial adviser to Crowe. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is serving as legal adviser to Crowe with Mayer Brown LLP serving as advisor to Crowe's Board of Directors. William Blair & Company, LLC is serving as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal adviser to KKR.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. For additional information about Crowe LLP, please visit Crowe's website at www.crowe.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

Media Contacts

For Crowe:

Daniel Yunger / Mark Fallati

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

For KKR:

[email protected]

SOURCE Crowe LLP