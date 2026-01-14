Crowe LLP announces strategic investment with India firm

US firm's deal with Crowe Advisory Services India strengthens global capabilities and expands market opportunities

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a leading public accounting and consulting firm, today announced a strategic investment in Crowe Advisory Services India LLP (CAS) – marking an expansion in its consulting and advisory services and enhancing its ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Crowe LLP announces strategic investment in Crowe Advisory Services India LLP.

CAS and Crowe LLP are independent members of the Crowe Global network, a leading global accounting network with over 200 independent accounting and advisory firms in more than 130 countries. CAS provides advisory, consulting and business support services that include direct and indirect tax, transfer pricing, due diligence, valuations, M&A support, risk advisory, internal audits, and cybersecurity.

The new collaboration will enable the offering and delivery of greater value and advanced solutions to the large and growing India market using the deep technical skills, specialized expertise and insights of CAS and Crowe LLP. By enhancing cooperation, the firm will enrich its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly complex global environment.

Commenting on the investment, Crowe LLP CEO Steven Strammello said, "We aim to accelerate growth in the India advisory and consulting market by providing unparalleled value to our clients through expanded resources and enhanced market insights. The combined capabilities, relationships and global perspective will enhance market opportunities for us in India."

CAS CEO Vijay Thacker said, "This coming together of our two organizations will support the growth of our advisory and consulting services across India. Deeper collaboration between the firms will provide our clients with access to enhanced services, while expanding our market reach with innovative solutions, technology and greater global capabilities."

Thacker continued, "I look forward to building on our shared vision and celebrating the achievements that will come from this strengthened relationship, which will empower our people and clients alike."

The transaction underscores Crowe LLP's long-term vision and growth strategy by fostering knowledge sharing, innovation and the development of new offerings tailored to a diverse and international client base.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

LinkedIn: Crowe

SOURCE Crowe LLP