Crown Just Got Juicy-er: Crown Royal and Juicy Couture Drop a Limited-Edition Collection Inspired by Crown Royal's Award-Winning Flavored Whiskies

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/crown-royal/9412151-en-crown-royal-juicy-couture-big-bling-velour-collection-limited-edition-flavor

Showcasing that Crown Royal has a juicy vibe, the collaboration brings together two iconic brands through fashion, flavor and nostalgia. From velour tracksuits and paparazzi flashbulbs to the moments that bring people together over great cocktails, it celebrates an era that turned personal style into a cultural statement.

"Our flavored whiskies are award-winning because they combine the core of our brand which is quality whisky, with delicious flavor, giving people the ability to enjoy Crown Royal in new ways," said James Valdes, Director of Crown Royal. "Juicy Couture is the perfect partner because both of our brands have always brought flavor to culture. Together, we created a collection that captures the spirit of both brands in a way that is fresh and unexpected."

The Crown Royal x Juicy Couture limited-edition collection includes:

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture Velour Bag: Crown Royal's iconic purple bag gets the Juicy Couture treatment through signature velour, rhinestone embellishments and three custom colorways inspired by Crown Royal Regal Apple, Crown Royal Peach and Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whiskies: Regal Apple Green, Peach Orange and Blackberry Pink, created exclusively for the collaboration.

Crown Royal's iconic purple bag gets the Juicy Couture treatment through signature velour, rhinestone embellishments and three custom colorways inspired by Crown Royal Regal Apple, Crown Royal Peach and Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whiskies: Regal Apple Green, Peach Orange and Blackberry Pink, created exclusively for the collaboration. Crown Royal x Juicy Couture Big Bling Velour Hoodie: A Juicy Couture staple reimagined with Crown Royal's signature crown and pillow details, finished with sparkling rhinestone embellishments and available in custom colors Regal Apple Green, Peach Orange and Blackberry Pink.

A Juicy Couture staple reimagined with Crown Royal's signature crown and pillow details, finished with sparkling rhinestone embellishments and available in custom colors Regal Apple Green, Peach Orange and Blackberry Pink. Crown Royal x Juicy Couture Big Bling Velour Track Pants: Matching track pants in custom colors Regal Apple Green, Peach Orange and Blackberry Pink, featuring dazzling Crown Royal and Juicy Couture rhinestone logos, for the ultimate Y2K-inspired look.

"Juicy Couture's signature velour tracksuit has been a defining symbol of fashion and pop culture for more than two decades," said Christina Martin-Pieper, EVP, Brand – Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Juicy Couture. "Collaborating with Crown Royal gave us the opportunity to reinterpret two recognizable brand signatures into a collection that feels nostalgic, playful and unmistakably Juicy."

Through this partnership, Crown Royal is proud to support RAISEfashion, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering emerging voices and underrepresented talent in the fashion industry. Crown Royal is committing a donation of $75,000* to RAISEfashion, including 100% of net proceeds from sales of the Crown Royal x Juicy Couture hoodie and track pants, to help shape the future of the industry by breaking down barriers through the collaborative sharing of time, resources and connections for designers from communities historically excluded from fashion.

The Crown Royal x Juicy Couture collectible bottle bags will be available at select retailers nationwide, while the limited-edition tracksuits will be available at CrownRoyal.com while supplies last.

The celebration continues with signature cocktails featuring Crown Royal Regal Apple, Crown Royal Peach and Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whiskies, along with a new social-first content series that celebrates the bold personalities behind each flavor and gives fans new ways to experience the collaboration.

For cocktail recipes, collaboration updates and more information on the upcoming content series, visit CrownRoyal.com and follow @CrownRoyal and @JuicyCouture on Instagram.

* RaiseFashion Inc./RAISEfashion, 909 3rd Ave., Unit 6432, New York, NY 10150, https://raisefashionnow.org. Tracksuits available for purchase between 8/11/2026 & 12/31/2026, while supplies last. Purchase not tax deductible. Diageo to make $75,000 donation regardless of sales of tracksuits. $15,000 of donation will fund The Crown Royal RAISEfashion Designer Grant providing financial assistance to one (1) aspiring fashion designer selected by RAISEfashion. The remaining funds will support RAISEfashion's activities furthering its mission in conjunction with 2026 New York Fashion Week.

Media Contacts

Jazmine Settles, Diageo | [email protected]

HUNTER PR | [email protected]

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture is an LA lifestyle brand infused with casual glamour and an irreverent attitude, designed for girls all over the world. Embracing its Los Angeles heritage, Juicy Couture discovers the couture in the everyday and delivers an element of surprise in all its designs. Identified as a casual luxury brand, Juicy Couture offers apparel for women, girls and babies, as well as handbags, shoes, intimates, swimwear, accessories and jewelry. Its fragrance offerings are ranked among the world's top prestige fragrances and are available in 25,000 points of sale. For more information, visit juicycouture.com. Follow @juicycouture on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About RAISEfashion

RAISEfashion is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing independent fashion designers through education, mentorship, strategic business resources, and access to industry leaders. By connecting designers with experienced professionals, corporate partners, and industry experts, RAISEfashion helps designers build sustainable businesses while expanding opportunity across the fashion industry.

SOURCE Crown Royal