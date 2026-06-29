CROWN ROYAL INTRODUCES "BRING IT" -- A NEW BRAND PLATFORM INVITING EVERYONE TO SHARE WHAT BRINGS US ALL TOGETHER

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/crown-royal/9405551-en-crown-royal-introduces-bring-it-honky-tonk-takeover-in-la

At the center of Bring It is an original anthem performed by Canadian country artist Ryan Langdon and Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, setting the soundtrack for a night where everyone becomes part of the same celebration. The campaign, which embraces the energy of a Texas honky tonk, features an original line dance choreographed by Emmy Award–winning choreographer Kat Burns and performed with members of Austin's two-step and line dancing communities, invites audiences to step onto the dance floor rather than simply watch from the sidelines.

To officially launch Bring It, Crown Royal hosted an exclusive one-night celebration at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles, inviting country music enthusiasts and whisky lovers to experience the campaign firsthand. Throughout the evening, guests brought their authentic selves to a memorable night filled with a live performance of the original anthem, a choreographed line dance tutorial from Emmy Award-winning choreographer Kat Burns, and a DJ set from Charly Jordan. Special guest Natalie Alyn Lind joined the celebration, which was complete with signature Crown Royal cocktails to toast the moment.

"Bring It celebrates the simple truth that everyone has something worth contributing to their community," said James Valdes, Director of Crown Royal. "Whether it's a signature dance move, a beloved tradition, or the positive energy you bring to those around you, this platform recognizes that everyone has something special to offer—and we're inviting people to share it."

Bring It will roll out nationally across social, digital, broadcast and out-of-home channels throughout the summer. Fans can also stream the original anthem performed by Ryan Langdon and Randy Savvy on Spotify.

Designed to live beyond a single campaign, Bring It will continue to come to life throughout the year through live experiences, cultural partnerships and unexpected collaborations that celebrate the people, passions and traditions shaping culture and community. From music and nightlife to sports and fashion, Crown Royal will continue creating new opportunities for people to engage with Bring It and celebrate what they bring to the table.

Until then, Bring It home and mix up the signature serve "Crown Royal Deluxe and Lemonade" to celebrate what you bring to the table.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

4-5 oz Lemonade (to fill)

2-3 Dashes of Bitters

Garnish: Lemon wheel and mint bouquet

Directions: Build ingredients into an ice filled highball glass, stir and garnish with a lemon wheel and mint bouquet.

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MEDIA CONTACTS

Diageo North America

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ABOUT CROWN ROYAL

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SOURCE Crown Royal