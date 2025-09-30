THE CROWN ROYAL RIG RETURNS FOR THE NFL SEASON ENLISTING TAYLOR ROOKS AS THEIR PARTNER IN DELIVERING GENEROSITY TO NFL FANS

This year, the Crown Royal Rig has added a royal renovation: the Royal Seat. NFL fans who catch the Crown Royal Rig on tour have a chance to climb in, snap photos and test their luck at honking the rig horn. Those who succeed will score premium ticket upgrades† to elevate their game days.

"Let's be real, the fans are the real MVPs of game day," Rooks said. "They bring the vibes and make sure the energy is high from the tailgate to the stadium, providing the type of support that teams count on every week. I'm so excited to join Crown Royal in their generosity as they help fans make their game days unforgettable!"

On Sunday, Sept. 28, Rooks joined NFL legend Tony Gonzalez at the Crown Royal Rig stop in Kansas City for an electric tailgate. The duo enjoyed signature cocktails, celebrated with lucky fans who received seat upgrades and joined in on the Purple Bag Project, a longstanding initiative in partnership with Packages from Home‡ that provides active military overseas with wellness essentials packed in Crown Royal bags.

"This season, we set out to discover fresh ways to give back to fans and turn small moments of connection into big wins that enhance the game day experience," said James Valdes, Director, Crown Royal. "Generosity has always been at the heart of our brand purpose, and we're proud to celebrate our fifth year as the Official Whisky Sponsor of the NFL, hitting the road with Taylor Rooks and NFL legends to share that spirit with fans across the country."

Fans 21+ who aren't able to experience the Crown Royal Rig in person can still join in on the fun at CrownRoyal.com/RoyalRig , where they can track the number of Purple Bags packed nationwide, discover game day recipes and more!

With the addition of the Royal Seat, Crown Royal is showing that generosity isn't just along for the ride, it drives the game day experience.

