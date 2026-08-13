CRTO SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Criteo

Criteo had previously projected flat to low-single-digit Contribution ex-TAC growth for fiscal 2026. On August 5, 2026, Criteo disclosed that it expected Contribution ex-TAC to decline 10% to 12%, including the impact of a $75 million reduction in Retail Media client scope.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A May 8, 2026 Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) filing told investors the Group expected "flat to low-single-digit growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency" for the fiscal year 2026. Less than three months later, on August 5, 2026, Criteo revised that outlook to a 10% to 12% decline in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, and CRTO shareholders were hit with a sharp selloff. Investors who lost money on Criteo stock are encouraged to submit their losses for a free case evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The swing is roughly 11 to 14 percentage point deterioration from the guidance figure in the May 8, 2026 Contribution ex-TAC guidance. Alongside the revised outlook, the Company also pointed to a $75 million full-year Retail Media client scope-reduction headwind, a $27 million Q2 headwind, as well as APAC softness and foreign exchange pressure.

Q2 2026 Contribution ex-TAC was $255 million, and the Company paired its reduced full-year outlook with a soft third-quarter outlook. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into whether Criteo adequately disclosed the cost and client-scope pressures underlying its earlier fiscal 2026 outlook.

CRTO shareholders who suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights at no cost , or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CRTO Investigation

Q: When did Criteo allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns forward-looking statements made before the August 5, 2026 outlook revision that allegedly caused investors to purchase CRTO securities at inflated prices.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? The investigation concerns whether Criteo made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal 2026 Contribution ex-TAC outlook and whether the Company adequately disclosed the client-scope reductions and cost headwinds affecting that outlook. When Criteo revised its full-year Contribution ex-TAC outlook to a decline of 10% to 12%, the stock declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CRTO investigation? A: Investors who purchased CRTO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CRTO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CRTO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CRTO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com