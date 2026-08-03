Crunch Fitness Evolves Crunch 3.0 with Expanded Boutique Fitness and Recovery Experiences

The next phase introduces flexible new studio concepts, including Pilates, strength, boxing, and recovery, bringing premium fitness experiences to more members at Crunch's affordable price point.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price gym, today unveiled the next evolution of Crunch 3.0, expanding its portfolio of studio concepts and recovery offerings. The new studios and amenities were developed to meet growing member demand for specialized training and recovery, giving members access to today's most sought-after boutique-style experiences, all included with Crunch's affordable membership.

Crunch Reform Pilates™ studio.

"Crunch has always been committed to delivering a No Judgments fitness experience. Now we're entering our No Limits era, redefining what high-value, low-price fitness means for today's consumer," said Chequan Lewis, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "Every new studio and recovery offering is designed to help members become the best version of themselves by making premium training and recovery experiences more accessible than ever."

The next evolution of Crunch 3.0 gives franchisees the flexibility to customize their clubs with a growing lineup of boutique fitness studios and recovery experiences, including:

Crunch Reform Pilates™ : Crunch Reform Pilates studios feature integrated lighting and sound systems, reformer machines, and digital programming screens. Crunch Reform Pilates classes blend hands-on, instructor-led training with integrated virtual guidance, delivering a modernized Pilates offering built for today's fitness consumer.

: Crunch Reform Pilates studios feature integrated lighting and sound systems, reformer machines, and digital programming screens. Crunch Reform Pilates classes blend hands-on, instructor-led training with integrated virtual guidance, delivering a modernized Pilates offering built for today's fitness consumer. Pump Strength Training Studio: Strength training is among the most-booked workouts globally, with growing participation among younger consumers, with increased usage among women. The Pump Strength Training Studio offers a dedicated space for progressive lifting, combining coach-led programming with digital guidance to help members build strength and track progress.

Strength training is among the most-booked workouts globally, with growing participation among younger consumers, with increased usage among women. The Pump Strength Training Studio offers a dedicated space for progressive lifting, combining coach-led programming with digital guidance to help members build strength and track progress. Abs & Glutes Studio: The Abs & Glutes Studio provides a dedicated space for core and lower-body training, featuring specialized equipment and accessories to improve workout flow and give members a focused environment for targeted training.

The Abs & Glutes Studio provides a dedicated space for core and lower-body training, featuring specialized equipment and accessories to improve workout flow and give members a focused environment for targeted training. Spar Boxing Studio : The Spar Boxing Studio will feature instructor-led and digital programming that combines boxing technique, conditioning, and athletic training in a purpose-built studio.

: The Spar Boxing Studio will feature instructor-led and digital programming that combines boxing technique, conditioning, and athletic training in a purpose-built studio. Relax & Recover®: Crunch is also expanding Relax & Recover® by introducing new wellness modalities including contrast therapy, infrared sauna, and red light therapy, bringing today's most sought-after recovery options to Crunch.

"Today's members expect more from their gym. They want specialized spaces, premium experiences, and the flexibility to train and recover in ways that fit their lifestyle," said John Tate, Executive Vice President of Experience at Crunch Fitness. "The evolution of Crunch 3.0 is about delivering that experience while staying true to what makes Crunch unique, bringing the latest fitness and wellness innovations together under one roof at an incredible value."

The enhanced Crunch 3.0 concepts will roll out this summer, with Crunch Reform Pilates debuting in McKinney and Mesquite, Texas. McKinney will also introduce the new Abs & Glutes Studio, while Mesquite will introduce the enhanced Relax & Recover® experience featuring hot/cold contrast therapy. Additional concepts, including the Pump Strength Training Studio and Spar Boxing Studio, will roll out to future locations over time.

For more information, visit crunch.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness