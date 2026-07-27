Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Fayetteville, North Carolina

Crunch Skibo Road will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the opening of Crunch Skibo Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The $5 million, 53,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors on Monday, July 27. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee JF Fitness, Crunch Skibo Road will be located at 1782 Skibo Road, Suite 140, within the Cross Creek Plaza shopping center, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Fayetteville.

Crunch Skibo Road will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Skibo Road will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal Training

Dedicated group fitness studio

Olympic lifting platforms

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Dry Plunge

Human Touch Massage Beds

Cryotherapy Lounge

Abs & Glute Studio

SECA Body Scan

CrunchOne Kickoff

Once open, Crunch Skibo Road will be the second Crunch location in Fayetteville, the eighth in North Carolina and the 37th nationwide. The brand continues to expand rapidly, with five clubs currently in pre-sale and plans to open more than 15 additional locations across the Southeast within the next year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Fayetteville," said CEO, John Freeland. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. In a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Prospective members can visit www.CrunchSkiboRoad.com for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down, 30 days free and free swag. Military members can also take advantage of discounted membership rates, flexible cancellation options, and a team that understands the unique fitness needs of the military community.

Crunch Fitness is proud to support active-duty military members, veterans, retirees, and their families with flexible membership options designed to support a wide range of fitness goals- from everyday wellness to maintaining the strength, endurance, and physical readiness required by military service.

Crunch Skibo Road is also expanding its team within the Fayetteville community and is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping others experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is committed to being not only the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit the website.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness