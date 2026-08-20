Crunch Fitness Introduces the Next Evolution of Crunch Select, a Premium Fitness Concept Designed to Elevate the Member Experience

A reimagined fitness experience launches in Long Beach, New York later this year

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, one of the world's fastest-growing and most innovative fitness brands, today announced the next evolution of Crunch Select, the company's premium franchise concept that delivers an elevated Crunch experience to new markets. The reimagined concept features boutique-inspired studios, enhanced recovery experiences, top-tier amenities, and refined finishes, all while staying true to Crunch's 'No Judgments' philosophy.

Crunch Select

Crunch Select builds on the Crunch experience with dedicated studio spaces, expanded recovery offerings, and personalized member services. As a premium franchise format, Crunch Select gives franchise partners the opportunity to bring this upscale concept to new markets and expand the brand's growth potential. It introduces controlled studio programming, advanced class booking, and refined hospitality standards, creating a seamless journey from arrival through every workout. Members will have access to more than 60 hours of group fitness classes each week, featuring digital-first programming across HIIT, heated yoga, mat Pilates, strength, cardio, and mindfulness, with curated programming designed to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience.

"As fitness continues to evolve, consumers are seeking experiences that conveniently combine specialized programming, recovery, and premium amenities in one place," said Chequan Lewis, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "Crunch Select brings together the best of what the fitness world has to offer - an elevated, high-end fitness environment, while maintaining the energy, group fitness community, and 'No Limits' approach that have made Crunch unique for more than 35 years."

The first reimagined Crunch Select location will open in Long Beach, New York, later this year, with founding membership sales launching soon. The Long Beach club will debut the updated concept as Crunch continues to expand its fitness offerings. Beyond Long Beach, Crunch is exploring opportunities to bring this premium franchise concept to new communities, where the concept can meet evolving consumer demand and bring an elevated fitness experience to new communities.

"Our members continue to show us how their fitness needs are evolving, and Crunch Select is a direct reflection of that," said John Tate, Executive Vice President of Experience at Crunch Fitness. "By introducing elevated studio experiences, best-in-class equipment, premium recovery offerings, and enhanced hospitality touches, we're delivering an even more dynamic member experience that continues to redefine value in fitness. It's another example of how Crunch continues to raise the bar for what members can expect from their gym while maintaining the accessibility and inclusivity that define our brand."

Interested members can sign up and learn more at: https://www.crunch.com/locations/long-beach-ny.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 585 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness