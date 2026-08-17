Crunch Fitness Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Crunch Climbs More Than 700 Spots Year-Over-Year as the Company Makes Its Second Consecutive Appearance on the List

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced it has been ranked No. 3,302 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year Crunch has appeared on the list, moving up 720 spots from No. 4,022 in 2025. The prestigious ranking highlights the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

In addition to its overall ranking, Crunch Fitness ranked No. 237 among companies based in New York, No. 277 among companies in the New York/New Jersey area, and No. 327 in the Health industry category.

"Rising more than 700 spots on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the hard work of the entire Crunch team, who show up every day to deliver a legendary Crunch experience to our members," said Chequan Lewis, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "We believe there are no limits to what our members, franchisees, and brand can achieve. It's clear we're just getting started, and this recognition for the second consecutive year reflects our brand's strength and our ability to continue innovating, expanding, and delivering high-quality, affordable fitness to communities across the country and around the world."

The recognition follows more than 35 years of success for Crunch Fitness. Crunch signed 4.27 million square feet of leased space in 2025, a 48% increase year-over-year, and membership sales are up 26% year-over-year. The company launched the next enhancements to Crunch 3.0, its innovative new gym design; surpassed the four-million-member mark; increased its franchise footprint to 585 gyms worldwide; and announced its expansion into India, Mexico, and New Zealand.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 585 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness