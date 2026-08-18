Crunch Franchise Brings Next-Generation Fitness Experience to Algonquin, Illinois

Crunch Algonquin will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Algonquin in Algonquin, Illinois. The $5 million, 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Winter 2026, with pre-sales beginning Summer 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fit Fusion, Crunch Algonquin will be located at 1561 S. Randall Road, bringing Crunch's high-value, low-price fitness model to the community, including one of the brand's newest Premier Studios, Crunch Reform Pilates™.

Crunch Algonquin will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Algonquin will offer:

Crunch Reform Pilates™

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power Half Hour Circuit Training

Personal training

Olympic Lifting Platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes:

Hot Yoga Studio

Advanced HIIT Classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Stretching Zone

Crunch Reform Pilates™, included with all Peak Results Memberships

Infrared Hot Stuff® Studio (90–100°F) featuring Hot HIIT, Hot Athlete, Hot Yoga Flow and Hot Mobility

Relax & Recover® – tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, cryotherapy

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Crunch Algonquin will feature a dedicated Crunch Reform Pilates™ Studio, included with all Peak Results memberships. The new concept brings one of the fitness industry's fastest-growing boutique modalities into an accessible, full-service gym environment without the premium price tag. Classes combine hands-on, instructor-led coaching with integrated virtual guidance to deliver a modern Reformer Pilates experience, integrating reformer-based training with strength, cardio, recovery and community under one roof.

The club will also feature a 90–100°F Hot Stuff® Studio offering Hot HIIT, Hot Athlete, Hot Yoga Flow and Hot Mobility. Using infrared heat to warm the body directly rather than the surrounding air, the studio makes heated training more accessible while supporting strength, flexibility, mobility and recovery.

With the opening of Crunch Algonquin, Fit Fusion will operate 11 clubs in the Central Region and 20 clubs nationwide. The franchisee has plans to open additional locations in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Denver, Colorado; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

"We are thrilled to bring Crunch Fitness to Algonquin. The Crunch experience aligns perfectly with the village's active, family-friendly, community-focused lifestyle. We're excited to bring boutique-quality fitness without the serious price, a place where residents can challenge themselves and stay fit together," said Mike Goodsell, Chief Strategy Officer of Fit Fusion, LLC.

Crunch Algonquin will be offering an exclusive limited-time promotion for its founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and receive their first month free, along with a limited-edition founding member t-shirt and free Crunch swag. Prospective members can also enter to win one of 10 free one-year memberships by visiting this link.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Algonquin and is looking for general managers, member service representatives, group fitness instructors and personal trainers who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at fitfusionteam.com/careers.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Fit Fusion:

Fit Fusion, LLC, is a rapidly scaling Crunch Fitness franchisee group founded in 2024, built by leaders with expertise in real estate, multi-unit operating, fitness and Crunch's legacy brand. Different by design, Fit Fusion pairs disciplined execution with a relentless focus on operational excellence and member outcomes. They scale through a proven growth engine of ground-up builds, acquisitions, and conversions anchored by a community-first approach. The company is on track to operate 30 clubs across the United States by 2026, with locations in major markets including Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Cleveland, and is expanding into additional regions. For more information visit FitFusionTeam.com

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness