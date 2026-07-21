Crunch Franchise Brings Next-Generation Fitness Experience to Harlingen, Texas

Crunch Harlingen will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

HARLINGEN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Harlingen in Harlingen, Texas. The $5 million, 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in early 2027. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch Harlingen will be located at 706 Dixieland Road, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the Rio Grande Valley.

Crunch Harlingen will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Harlingen will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Yoga Studio

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Once open, Crunch Harlingen will be the eighteenth location for Fitness Ventures in Texas. Fitness Ventures is one of the largest Crunch Fitness franchisees in the country, operating 118 locations across 30 states and on pace to exceed 130 locations by year-end.

"We are excited to bring a bigger and better Crunch to Harlingen. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Prospective members can visit www.CrunchHarlingen.com for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down and one month free plus a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch Harlingen is also expanding its team within the Harlingen community and is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping others experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is committed to being not only the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit the website.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Fitness Ventures:

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the largest Crunch Fitness franchisees in the United States and one of the fastest-growing operators in the high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness category. As of the time of this press release, the Company operates 115 locations across 30 states and is on pace to exceed 130 locations by year-end, with a robust pipeline of new club developments and acquisitions underway. Backed by Meaningful Partners, Fitness Ventures pairs a disciplined operating and development strategy with a relentless focus on execution - operating some of the highest-volume Crunch locations in the system and delivering industry-leading financial returns. The Company is also a category leader in applied AI, leveraging proprietary technology to drive performance across its portfolio. For more information, visit www.fitnessventuresllc.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness