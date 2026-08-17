Crunch Franchise Expands in Ontario, California with New Crunch 3.0 Gym

Crunch Ontario will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Ontario in Ontario, California. The $5 million, 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility is expected to open its doors in early 2027, with pre-sales beginning early 2027 as well. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures, LLC, Crunch Ontario will be located at 735 N. Milliken Ave B, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Ontario.

Crunch Ontario will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Ontario will offer:

Power Half Hour Circuit Training

Personal training

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Olympic lifting platforms

Hot Yoga

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Tanning

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

When it opens, Crunch Ontario will become the 27th location in California for Fitness Ventures. Fitness Ventures is one of the largest Crunch Fitness franchisees in the country, operating 122 locations across 30 states and on pace to exceed 130 locations by year-end.

"We are excited to bring a bigger and better Crunch to Ontario. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!" said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC.

Prospective members can visit CrunchOntario.com for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down and one month free plus a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch Ontario is also expanding its team within the Ontario community and is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping others experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit CrunchOntario.com.

Crunch Fitness ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness