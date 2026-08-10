Crystal Capital Partners Gives Advisors a One-Screen View of What Clients Own in Private Markets, and Where Each Fund Stands in Its Lifecycle

Advisors have spent years reconstructing client holdings from fund-level statements and guessing where a fund sits in its investment cycle. Crystal Capital Partners now provides them both with answers in a single view, featuring two proprietary in-house-built features: Schedule of Investments & Fund Lifecycle.

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors have been flying blind on look-through, forced to reconstruct holdings from fund-level statements while clients ask questions they can't answer on the spot. At the same time, most reporting tools offer no real read on where a fund sits in its life, leaving advisors with little more than a NAV figure and a vintage year to explain what stage a fund is in and what that means for the portfolio.

Crystal Capital Partners, the independent alternative investment platform specializing in hedge funds, private equity, and private credit, has closed both gaps. The Schedule of Investments gives advisors and their clients full look-through visibility into every underlying portfolio company. Fund Lifecycle shows where each fund stands in its investment cycle, giving advisors the context to manage client expectations and position the fund accurately within the broader portfolio.

Both features are proprietary, built entirely in-house by Crystal's technology team rather than licensed from a third-party vendor.

Schedule of Investments puts every underlying portfolio company on a single screen, normalized across funds, with status and stage shown company by company and refreshed quarterly from manager reporting. Where advisors have historically had to piece together underlying holdings from fund-level capital account statements, Schedule of Investments replaces the spreadsheet reconciliation with a direct, consolidated view of what their clients own.

Fund Lifecycle shows where each private market fund sits in its investment cycle. Private market funds move through distinct phases: deployment, harvest, and termination, and the timing of those transitions has meaningful implications for portfolio construction, liquidity planning, and client communications. Fund Lifecycle synthesizes deployment pace, portfolio company maturity, and realized-versus-unrealized ratios into a single, intuitive stage indicator, giving advisors the context to manage client expectations and position each fund accurately within the broader portfolio, before the client has to ask. Together, the two features turn a difficult conversation into a confident one.

"Crystal gives advisors a way to sit down with a client and show them what's inside their portfolio, down to the individual companies and funds, and have an informed conversation. Private markets shouldn't be the hardest part of the portfolio to talk about," said Steven Brod, CEO & CIO of Crystal Capital Partners.

The schedule of Investments and Fund Lifecycle is available immediately to every advisor on the Crystal Capital Partners platform, with no setup required.

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is an alternative investment platform providing financial advisors with access to third-party institutional private markets and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's founders have specialized exclusively in alternative investments for more than 30 years. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal Capital Partners is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Contact: Natalie Brod, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Crystal Capital Partners