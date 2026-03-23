Crystal Capital Partners Ranked #1 in the Alternatives Platform and Trading Solutions Category in 2026 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey

Firm earns highest score among all alternatives platforms evaluated, with an 8.33/10 rating across 2,906 independent financial advisors

MIAMI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, an alternative investments platform serving independent financial advisors, today announced it has been ranked the #1 alternatives platform in the 2026 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey, an independent annual survey of financial advisors using advisor technology solutions.

"This reflects what we hear directly from the advisors we work with every day — they value a platform built around transparent fund sourcing, deep due diligence, and an integrated technology solution. We don't take compensation from the managers on our platform. That independence is at the core of everything we do. It's what allows us to be a strategic platform partner, not just a vendor. It's gratifying to see that recognized by the advisor community."



-- Steven Brod, Crystal Capital Partners, CEO & CIO

Crystal Capital earned an average user rating of 8.33 out of 10, surpassing all other alternatives platforms in the survey. The firm also received the Mighty Mite designation, awarded to solutions that achieve an 8.0 or higher average user rating regardless of market share size.

The 2026 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey, produced by Joel Bruckenstein of Technology Tools for Today (T3) and Bob Veres of Inside Information, collected 2,906 responses from members of the financial planning and investment advisory community. Participants rated solutions across 70 categories covering more than 800 programs and services.

Third-Party Rating & Methodology Disclosure

The T3/Inside Information Software Survey is a survey of financial advisors produced by Bob Veres of Inside Information and Joel Bruckenstein of Technology Tools for Today (T3). Crystal Capital Partners did not sponsor the survey or provide compensation in connection with obtaining or using this rating.

The 2026 survey collected data anonymously from advisory firm participants from November 2025 through the first half of February 2026, across 2,906 respondents. Advisors rated solutions on a 1–10 satisfaction scale. Market share was calculated as a percentage of total survey respondents — not just alternatives category users. The survey notes that user ratings for solutions with market share below 1% can be less stable, as a small number of participants can have an outsized impact on the overall rating. Crystal Capital's market share was 0.31%. Crystal Capital earned the Mighty Mite designation, which recognizes solutions that were not market share leaders but achieved an 8.0+ average user rating.

Full survey: 2026-T3_Inside-Information-Software-Survey.pdf

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is an alternative investments platform dedicated exclusively to independent financial advisors. With over 30 years of alternative investment experience, the firm provides access to institutional hedge funds, private credit, and private equity fund exposures through a portfolio model in which Crystal Capital is not compensated by the managers on its platform. For more information, visit crystalfunds.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Brod

[email protected]

Crystal Capital Partners

crystalfunds.com

SOURCE Crystal Capital Partners