CS Analytical Announces Bronze Level Sponsorship for Contract Pharma 2026 Contracting & Outsourcing Conference

This conference provides the CS Analytical Team an opportunity to meet face-to-face with many current and potential clients and to highlight the unique services we bring to the marketplace when it comes to container and package testing.

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to package and container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries is excited to announce that it will serve as Bronze Level Sponsor for the 25th anniversary of the Contract Pharma Contracting and Outsourcing Conference to be held on September 24-25th, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The two-day conference and one-day exhibition provides the perfect venue for easy and informal discussions for manufacturing, packaging and laboratory services. The tabletop exhibit hall will be open on Thursday September 24th with conference programming taking place on both Thursday and Friday. To register to attend the conference please use the following link: https://rodmanmedia.apps.adorbit.com/store/products/view/attendee-registration-for-the-25th-annual-contracting-outsourcing-conference/

CONTRACT PHARMA

"The CS Analytical Team is excited to serve as a Bronze Level Sponsor and to be participating in the conference," commented CS Analytical CEO Brian Mulhall. "This conference provides the CS Analytical Team an opportunity to meet face-to-face with many current and potential clients and to highlight the unique services we bring to the marketplace when it comes to container and package testing."

The CS Analytical Team will highlight key service areas to include Container Closure Integrity Testing, ISTA / ASTM Distribution testing, general USP / EP / JP compendial testing, ISO 11040 test for prefilled syringes, and a host of other tests relevant to container and package system qualification. With the recent acquisition of additional equipment, CS Analytical will also feature raw material and medical and manufacturing gas testing services recently launched under RM Analytical and GT Analytical.

About CS Analytical

The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.

About Contract Pharma

Contract Pharma is the premier media outlet linking contract service providers and their pharma/biopharma sponsors. Rooted in our legacy print publication—issued 9 times per year—the Contract Pharma brand continues to evolve across its digital media platforms through ContractPharma.com and social media channels. Contract Pharma offers a wide variety of products designed to maximize brand exposure and get your message across to the companies and decision makers that matter most.

SOURCE CS Analytical