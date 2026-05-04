CS Analytical Announces Major Laboratory Expansion

This facility expansion underscores the CS Analytical commitment to meeting the market demands of our clients as they work to meet the strict qualification requirements for their products. By growing our laboratory capacity to deliver innovative testing services with cutting-edge technology, we will not only better our Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Device clients, but also continue to create high-quality jobs that reinforce our leadership position in the contract laboratory industry.

CLIFTON, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to package and container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries is excited to announce that it has just finalized plans to double the current laboratory space for its Clifton, New Jersey facility. To support recent service line growth with the addition of raw materials testing, USP and EP gas qualification and the introduction of micro and biological testing it was imperative that additional laboratory space be secured and built out to better serve our growing team and we have the capacity to meet client demand.

CS Analytical - Clifton, NJ

"This facility expansion underscores the CS Analytical commitment to meeting the market demands of our clients as they work to meet the strict qualification requirements for their products," commented CS Analytical Chief Executive Officer Brian Mulhall. "By growing our laboratory capacity to deliver innovative testing services with cutting-edge technology, we will not only better serve our Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Device clients, but also continue to create high-quality jobs that reinforce our leadership position in the contract laboratory industry."

The new laboratory space is located in the same complex that CS Analytical currently operates from and there is an extensive build-out and renovation plan in place which will enable the laboratory operations to function in a more efficient manner. The new space will also enable the CS Analytical Team to continue to expand the current service offering to ensure that new and improved services meet the regulatory demands that our clients face.

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements. With recent growth and expansion programs, CS Analytical also offers FDA regulated test programs for all types of raw materials and excipients, USP and EP Gas Qualification testing and a variety of Microbiological testing services to include USP 87 and USP 788.

SOURCE CS Analytical