CTL Introduces the Next-Generation 11.6" Chromebook: the CTL Chromebook PX111E Series

Purpose-built for students, these two new Chromebook models deliver faster processing and connectivity in a ruggedized and sustainable clamshell form factor

Available CTL services add value for life cycle management: program planning, configuration and deployment, warranties and service plans, trade-ins, and responsible recycling

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today the introduction of the new CTL Chromebook PX111E Series. These 11.6" Chromebooks equip students with the essential processing and connectivity they need in a durable, sustainable device. Easy ChromeOS device manageability combined with CTL's Life Cycle Services reduces the burdens of deployment and device management for IT departments.

CTL Chromebook PX111E

"We've introduced several new Chromebooks lately, and this is our newest 11.6" entry-level device built for the rigors of daily student use. We have tested it to MIL-STD-810H standards, added a durable 180 lay-flat hinge, and even shoved it off desks to ensure survivability. When combined with the power of Google for Education, Intel N100 processing, Wi-Fi 6E, and other advanced technologies, the PX111E Series will serve students for years to come," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

About the new CTL Chromebook PX111E Series

The new CTL Chromebook PX111E Series is a next-generation replacement for CTL's previous version, the CTL Chromebook PX11 Series. In concert with Google for Education, the new and upgraded features will transform learning so each student can realize their full potential. Key new features include:

179% faster processing: powered by the Intel Ⓡ Processor N100

powered by the Intel Processor N100 Uncongested Wi-Fi, stronger Bluetooth incorporates Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3

incorporates Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3 More memory options: 4/64 or 8/64 versions

4/64 or 8/64 versions Better performing RAM: now DDR5 next-gen technology

now DDR5 next-gen technology Upgraded flexible, durable hinge: 180° lay-flat

180° lay-flat Enhanced protection: new companion case to protect IT investments

new companion case to protect IT investments More sustainability: now with 30% post-consumer recycled plastics and FSC packaging

now with 30% post-consumer recycled plastics and FSC packaging Continued durability: tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, with drop testing to 75 cm

tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, with drop testing to 75 cm More I/O: a new microSD card reader slot complements the 1 USB-A port, 2 USB-C ports, and audio jack for enhanced connection capability

a new microSD card reader slot complements the 1 USB-A port, 2 USB-C ports, and audio jack for enhanced connection capability Enhanced security: now features a Kensington lock

now features a Kensington lock Automatic updates: through June, 2033

With ChromeOS, CTL Chromebook PX111E Series laptops feature enterprise-grade security to ensure every school, classroom, and student remains safe.

CTL offers Life Cycle Services with every order to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Configurable warranty and service plans

Continuing care with genuine spare parts, end-of-life trade-ins, and responsible recycling.

Along the way, CTL Chromebook customers will receive perks including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.

The CTL Chromebook PX111E Series incorporates the same multi-layered security that Chromebooks are known for.

Finally, as a Certified B Corporation™, CTL has incorporated 30% post-consumer recycled plastics and ships this Chromebook in environmentally friendly bulk packaging with Forest Service Council certification.

Multiple Configurations and Options

The CTL Chromebook PX111E Series features two models:

CTL Chromebook PX111E , 11.6" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Processor N100 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, 1366 x 768p HD screen

, 11.6" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Processor N100 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, 1366 x 768p HD screen CTL Chromebook PX111E, 11.6" touchscreen clamshell, Intel® Processor N100 with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, 1366 x 768p HD screen

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series Specifications

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series processing performance, memory, and storage:

Intel® Processor N100, quad-core, speeds up to 3.4GHz

4/8 GB LPDDR5 SDRAM

64 GB eMMC storage

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series communications:

802.11AX Wi-Fi 6E Intel ® AX211

AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 combo with WLAN card

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series panel:

Intel UHD graphics

Non-touch: HD IPS 1366 x 768p, brightness: 250 cd/m2

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series body and keyboard:

Durable, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.71 in.

IP41 and MIL-STD-810H tested, drop-tested up to 75 cm

720p HD webcam with digital mic

< 2.6 lbs.

Spill-resistant keyboard with single key replacement options

Moisture-resistant trackpad

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series I/O and features:

USB 3.1 Gen 1 type A x 1

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (w/PD, DP) x 2

Audio combo jack, micro-SD media card reader, Kensington lock

CTL Chromebook PX111E Series audio:

Built-in 2x 2W stereo speaker

1x digital mic

Pricing and Availability

The CTL Chromebook PX111E Series is now available for pre-order from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. Pricing begins at $279 including Google Chrome Education Upgrade license, before education, government, and volume discount pricing. View the series details on CTL's website. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here.

CTL participates in many state government and public sector purchasing contracts; interested parties can check the current list on CTL's government contracts page.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Mark Jorgensen

Phone: 503-866-0850

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CTL