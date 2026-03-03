CTL Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Financial Officer

New head of finance brings decades of well-rounded financial leadership experience

CTL's new financial strategy will fuel continued growth in education and commercial business markets

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL Corporation, a technology lifecycle solutions provider, announced today that it has appointed Dan Rodgers as its new Chief Financial Officer. Drawing from decades of leadership, Mr. Rodgers will pivot CTL's financial strategy from historical reporting to a forward-looking growth model focused on long-term capital strategy. By optimizing internal systems and utilizing analytical insights, he will ensure CTL's resources are strategically deployed to fund expansion while maximizing ROI.

Dan Rodgers, CTL Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome a leader with this experience profile to our executive team. With his deep expertise in global finance and a proven track record at iconic brands like Nike and PwC, he brings the strategic precision we need to scale CTL's reach. Beyond just managing the numbers, his focus on risk mitigation, audit readiness, and capital strategy will be instrumental in ensuring our growth is both rapid and sustainable as we continue to lead the way in technology lifecycle solutions for schools and businesses," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL.

"I am honored to join the CTL leadership team at such a pivotal moment in the company's expansion," said Dan Rodgers, CTL's new CFO. "CTL's commitment to innovation and its dedication to sustainability present a unique opportunity to pair financial discipline with a mission-driven strategy. I look forward to building new robust financial strategies and frameworks to support our growth across the U.S. and beyond."

With nearly two decades of financial leadership in the Northwest at PwC, McCormick and Schmick's, Nike, and New Seasons Market, Dan Rodgers brings a wealth of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, global accounting, audit, and strategic financial planning and analysis. He eliminates organizational friction by leveraging data-driven reporting and streamlined systems to provide better data to business partners. A committed community leader, he also serves as Treasurer for the Portland Farmers Market.

Mr. Rodgers assumed the role at CTL in January.

About CTL

For tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning product and service solutions that streamline the entire technology lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL's Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Michelle Manson

[email protected]

425-269-9035

SOURCE CTL