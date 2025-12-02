CTL Launches Chromebook Self-Repair Course For Students

The free Chromebook Care Course empowers students with CTE skills while reducing IT time and costs

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading education technology lifecycle partner, announced today the launch of the CTL Chromebook Care Course for students, a comprehensive, Career and Technical Education (CTE)-focused program designed to train middle and high school students to become CTL-certified Chromebook repair technicians. The course, offered free to CTL customers and focusing on CTL-manufactured devices, addresses growing demands for skilled IT professionals while promoting technology sustainability within school districts.

The CTL Chromebook Care Course is tailored for students in grades 8–12, establishing a structured, student technical support team. The curriculum is turnkey and flexible, covering essential hands-on hardware repairs alongside vital professional competencies, including customer service, help desk ticketing systems, and protecting student data privacy. Upon completion, students earn digital badges and certificates of achievement while building a tangible portfolio for future careers.

The program directly supports the growth of high-demand CTE pathways. According to the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), students enrolled in CTE programs have a high school graduation rate of about 93%, significantly higher than the national average. By participating in the CTL Chromebook Care Course, students not only gain marketable technical skills but also develop critical soft skills like problem-solving and collaboration, helping them develop workforce-ready skills.

CTL's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality technical education was praised by CTL's industry partners, like Digital Promise. Michael Mades, Director of Operations for Verizon Innovative Learning Schools at Digital Promise, noted the significant value of the program when he said, "I know vendors are charging several thousand dollars for student tech training resources, and the fact that CTL is offering it at no charge is a great example of CTL's commitment to providing opportunities for students. A huge 'thank you' to the CTL team for creating this resource."

The initiative also aligns with CTL's focus on sustainable technology lifecycle management. By facilitating at-school device repair, the program helps districts maximize the longevity of their Chromebook fleets.

CTL CEO Jason Mendenhall emphasized the multifaceted benefits for education and the environment. "Our commitment at CTL has always been to the total lifecycle of technology in education. By empowering students to become certified technicians, we are not just teaching a valuable trade; we are directly addressing several major challenges for districts: significantly reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) through self-repair, ensuring faster device repair turnarounds for more learning uptime, and fostering sustainability by keeping thousands of Chromebooks in use longer to reduce e-waste."

The CTL Chromebook Care Course includes:

A complete advisor toolkit with program guidance, start-up forms for enrollment, suggested assessments, parents and community communications templates, and other resources

with program guidance, start-up forms for enrollment, suggested assessments, parents and community communications templates, and other resources A complete self-paced student guide , with 11 modules of content, quizzes, projects, and a capstone project, including a portfolio template for future job interviews

, with 11 modules of content, quizzes, projects, and a capstone project, including a portfolio template for future job interviews Achievement materials , including student t-shirts, stickers, digital badges, and digital .pdf certificates

, including student t-shirts, stickers, digital badges, and digital .pdf certificates The CTL Parts Training Kit, depending on the number of students enrolled.

The program is highly flexible, offering two levels of achievement for students, depending on the type of program the school or district will implement, such as an after-school club or a more comprehensive CTE program. The requirements to run the program are simple:

The school or district owns 50 or more of CTL brand Chromebooks

The advisor has completed the pre-authorization process with CTL's technical team

The program has sufficient physical space to run the program and a place to store parts

Interested CTL customers can contact their account manager to start the free program at their school or district. For more information on CTL's student Chromebook repair program, visit the CTL website.

About CTL

For school tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning product and service solutions that streamline the entire EdTech lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL's Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net .

