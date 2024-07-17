CTL Introduces the Next-Generation 14" Chromebook: the CTL Chromebook PX141E Series

Two new Chromebook models deliver amplified power and connectivity for all-day productivity

Available CTL services add value for life cycle management: program planning, configuration and deployment, warranties and service plans, trade-ins, and responsible recycling

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today the introduction of the new CTL Chromebook PX141E Series. This series equips educators, staff, and students with the powerful performance and connectivity they need for all-day productivity. Easy ChromeOS device manageability combined with CTL's lifecycle services reduces the burden on IT departments.

CTL Chromebook PX141 Series CTL

"We are excited to refresh our product line with the next-generation 14" Chromebook. As the new powerhouse performer in our Chromebook lineup, we know our education and enterprise customers will appreciate the upgraded power, Wi-Fi, memory, and storage to support all day teaching and learning, while new conveniences such as the webcam privacy shutter and additional USB-A port enhance useability," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

About the new CTL Chromebook PX141E Series

The new CTL Chromebook PX141E Series is a next-generation replacement for CTL's previous version, the CTL Chromebook PX14 Series. New and upgraded features will empower educators, staff, and students to teach and learn for longer. Key new features include:

82% faster processing: powered by the Intel® Processor N100

powered by the Intel® Processor N100 Uncongested Wi-Fi, stronger Bluetooth: incorporates Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3

incorporates Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3 More RAM and storage: 8 GB of RAM is standard, with 64 or 128 eMMC storage options

8 GB of RAM is standard, with 64 or 128 eMMC storage options More screen choices: select from 14" HD non-touch or FHD touchscreen options

select from 14" HD non-touch or FHD touchscreen options New privacy shutter: the 720 p webcam features a new shutter for additional security

the 720 p webcam features a new shutter for additional security Upgraded flexible, durable hinge: 180° lay-flat hinge standard

180° lay-flat hinge standard Lighter weight: now 18% lighter at 3.67 lbs for the ultimate in portability

now 18% lighter at 3.67 lbs for the ultimate in portability Continued durability: tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, with drop testing to 75 cm and hardened glass option on the touchscreen model

tested to MIL-STD-810H standards, with drop testing to 75 cm and hardened glass option on the touchscreen model More I/O: includes an additional USB-A port to bring the options to 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, memory card, audio jack

includes an additional USB-A port to bring the options to 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, memory card, audio jack New Kensington lock: for extra security

for extra security Automatic updates: through June, 2033

As with all Chromebooks, CTL offers lifecycle management services to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Configurable warranty and service plans

Continuing care with genuine spare parts, end-of-life trade-ins, and responsible recycling.

Along the way, CTL Chromebook customers will receive CTL perks including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.

The CTL Chromebook PX141E Series incorporates the same multi-layered security that Chromebooks are known for.

Finally, as a Certified B Corporation™, CTL ships this Chromebook in environmentally-friendly bulk packaging featuring Forest Service Council certification.

Faster Processing and Connectivity.

The new CTL Chromebook PX141E Series relies on the power of the Intel® Processor N100, which offers speeds of up to 3.4 GHz to run even the most demanding AI-powered apps.

The CTL Chromebook PX141E Series arrives equipped with high-bandwidth Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers lower latencies and higher throughput to enable large numbers of users to work without network congestion. Wi-Fi 6E ensures a secure, quality connection using very little battery power. CTL Chromebook users will enjoy the advantages of cloud computing, including streaming media, multitasking with multiple apps, and open tabs, all without sacrificing performance.

Multiple Configurations and Options

The CTL Chromebook PX141E Series features two models:

CTL Chromebook PX141E , 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Processor N100 with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, 1366 x 768p HD screen

, 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Processor N100 with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, 1366 x 768p HD screen CTL Chromebook PX141EXT, 14" touchscreen clamshell, Intel® Processor N100 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage, 1920 x 1080p FHD screen

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series Specifications

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series processing performance, memory, and storage

Intel® Processor N100, quad-core, speeds up to 3.4GHz

8 GB LPDDR5 SDRAM

64 GB eMMC or 128 GB UFS storage

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series communications

802.11AX Wi-Fi 6E Intel ® AX211

AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 combo with WLAN card

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series panel

Intel UHD graphics

Non-touch: HD IPS 1366 x 768p, brightness: 250 cd/m 2

Touchscreen: FHD 1920x1080, brightness: 250 cd/m2

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series body and keyboard

Durable, 12.9 x 9.0 x .74 in.

IP41 and MIL- STD-810 tested, drop-tested up to 75 cm

tested, drop-tested up to 75 cm 720p HD webcam, 30 fps, with dual array mic and privacy shutter

< 3.64 lbs.

Spill-resistant keyboard with single key replacement options

Moisture-resistant trackpad

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series I/O and features

USB 3.1 Gen 1 type A x 2

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (w/PD, DP) x 2

Audio combo jack, micro SD media card reader, Kensington lock

CTL Chromebook PX141E Series audio

Built-in 2x 2W stereo speaker

1x digital mic

Preview Online

The CTL Chromebook PX141E Series is now available for pre-order from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and Synnex. View the series details on CTL's website. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here.

CTL participates in many state government and public sector purchasing contracts; interested parties can check the current list on CTL's government contracts page.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Mark Jorgensen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL